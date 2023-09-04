(KMAland) -- We’re moving on and into the third week of the 2023-24 sports calendar year, and we’re starting it off with Seven Points.
Point 1: Every KMAland Iowa football winner in Week 2
Here they are…
•AHSTW (2-0): Dominance. Again. The Vikings took a 41-7 win over Riverside in Week 2, and it’s time to pay attention to quarterback Camden Soukup (70 yards passing, 180 yards rushing, 3 TD).
•Ar-We-Va (2-0): The Rockets have two wins by a combined three points after a 25-24 win over Glidden-Ralston. Another quarterback — Blayne Smith — is having a breakout. He had 241 yards passing and a touchdown on Friday.
•Audubon (1-1): Terrific game and a big win for the Wheelers, which won 28-24 over Colo-Nesco in their district opener. Wheelers junior quarterback Aaron Olsen rushed for 207 yards and three touchdowns.
•Bedford (2-0): A second straight road game and a second straight rout. They won 71-20 over Murray this past Friday night, which followed a 63-20 win over Moravia. Big ups to Conner Nally and his 161 yards rushing and three touchdowns. He also threw for a score.
•Bishop Heelan Catholic (2-0): After a tight win over Kuemper in week one, Heelan scored 29 points in the first and 21 more in the second on their way to a 57-13 win over AL. Five different players scored a combined seven touchdowns on the ground.
•CAM (2-0): The Cougars bettered Heelan’s first-quarter output, scoring 38 first quarter points on the way to an 82-12 win over Griswold. Three different players — Chase Spieker, Kayden Winther and Brayden Chester — had two rushing touchdowns.
•Central Decatur (1-1): A bounce back from last week’s 25-7 loss to Earlham, Central Decatur scored a 23-0 win over Nodaway Valley. Matthew Foltz was impressive with 8.5 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks to lead the Cardinals D.
•Clarinda: The Cardinals did it again, rolling to a 56-0 win over Red Oak to make for a combined 102-7 score in their first two contests (against rivals, no less). Dominick Polsley had 145 yards rushing and four touchdowns to lead the charge.
•Creston (2-0): The win of the night. Creston goes to Council Bluffs and downs Lewis Central, 22-20. Cael Turner (165 yards passing), Brennan Hayes (190 yards rushing) and Brandon Briley (75 yards receiving) were all important offensive pieces while Austin Evans (9.0 tackles) and Dylan Calvin (2 INT) led the defense. It was the first Panthers win over LC since 2011 (also by 2 points).
•East Union (2-0): An 8-0 game at half, East Union turned it up a notch in the final two quarters to take a 38-0 win over Lamoni. The Eagles had a total of 13.0 tackles for loss in the win, led by 3.0 from Hadyn Walters.
•Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (1-1): For the second straight week, Exira/EHK scored 44 points. This time, though, they only gave up 14 points to beat Stanton-Essex. Quarterback Jameson Kilworth was over 100 yards (102 to be exact) on the ground for the second time.
•Glenwood (2-0): Glenwood scored 28 in the first quarter and rolled to a 47-6 win over Atlantic. Kayden Anderson found Payton Longmeyer five times for 102 yards and a couple touchdowns to lead the way.
•Harlan (1-1): Harlan pulled away for a 48-20 win over Denison-Schleswig, evening up their record for the season. Cade Sears had a huge game with five grabs for 195 yards and three touchdowns.
•IKM-Manning (2-0): Another fourth-quarter come-from-behind win for the Wolves, which took down Panorama, 27-26, with an 8-0 final period. Junior Ben Langel was all over it with 145 yards rushing and three touchdowns in the victory.
•LeMars (2-0): LeMars rolled to a 38-14 win over Missouri River Conference rival Sioux City North. Beau Wadle had four total touchdowns, including three as a receiver in finishing with 91 yards on five catches. He also had a rushing touchdown and 41 yards on the ground.
•Lenox (2-0): Down 14-0, a lot of teams might have panicked. Not the Lenox Tigers. They came back and handled business in a 52-26 win over Fremont-Mills. It’s their fourth straight win over the Knights, dating back to the 2021 season.
•Logan-Magnolia (2-0): The Panthers led just 21-12 at the half in their 42-12 win over Kingsley-Pierson, controlling the clock and the line of scrimmage in the second half on their way to the win. Calvin Collins had 27 carries for 159 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.
•Missouri Valley (1-1): Ben Hansen was a workhorse for the Big Reds in their 26-24 win over MVAOCOU — a rematch from their 28-14 loss in the final game of last season. Hansen carried 37 times for 137 yards and scored three touchdowns.
•Moravia (2-1): A wild district-opening win for Moravia, which outscored Montezuma, 57-55, overcoming eight touchdown passes by the Braves’ Brady Boulton. The Mohawks did a lot of their work on the ground with 303 yards, including 126 from Jackson McDanel and 119 from quarterback Shane Helmick, who also had 125 yards through the air.
•Mount Ayr (2-0): Add Mount Ayr to the list of teams throwing shutouts on Friday. The Raiders won 42-0 over Wayne behind three interceptions from Jackson Ruggles. Offensively, Tyler Martin added another four touchdowns on the ground for seven in his first two games.
•Sidney (1-1): East Mills scored on the first play of the game, but Sidney responded in a big way to get a 70-32 win. It’s their first win over the Wolverines since 2017, and there are a lot of people to thank for that. Let’s stick with Michael Hensley here, though, as he had 185 yards rushing, 182 yards receiving and five total offensive touchdowns.
•Sioux City East (1-1): Following a tough road loss to Glenwood in their opener, East bounced back for a 27-10 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton. This was a game they trailed 10-7 at halftime, but the Black Raiders scored the last 20 points in the second half to snag the win.
•Southeast Warren (1-1): One week after losing to Montezuma, Southeast Warren made quick work of Mormon Trail in a 56-14 win. Quarterback Jamison Ewing had 132 yards rushing and four touchdowns while Trey Fisher also had 124 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Plus, Fisher and Brogan Ewing had two interceptions each.
•St. Albert (1-1): The first win of the Donnie Woods era came on Friday evening, and there was plenty of kudos to go around. Owen Marshall threw for 149 yards and rushed for 92, Kyle Irwin added 134 yards rushing and Tony Busch had 70 yards receiving in the 24-8 win over West Monona.
•Thomas Jefferson (1-1): Speaking of first wins, Coach Jeremiah Watters got his first victory, as TJ won 54-0 over Omaha South. And how about the trio of pick-sixes with one each from Mayson Kramer, Bradlee Whitsel and Noah Phillips. Victor Atupra also had a punt return for a touchdown. So, that’s how you score 54 points with 129 total yards of offense. Impressive.
•Treynor (2-0): Another day, another strong performance from Treynor, which took a 35-6 win over Tri-Center. Ben Casey threw for three touchdowns, Danny Kinsella had two rushing scores and Zack Robbins dropped this on defense (8.0 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 1 INT).
•Underwood (1-1): Underwood is 1-1, and Kuemper is now arguably the best 0-2 in the state of Iowa. The Eagles scored the only touchdown of the second half and took a 24-14 win in Carroll. Maddox Nelson was the workhorse in tallying 161 yards on 31 carries.
•Woodbine (1-1): A low-scoring 14-12 win over Boyer Valley, but it was a win nonetheless. The Tigers out-gained Boyer Valley 260 to 141, but they had two turnovers before eventually holding on with a missed field goal at the horn.
Point 2: Your KMAland Missouri & Nebraska winners
•Albany (2-0): Albany’s defense held East Atchison off for a 22-18 win, and junior Kyle Emerson keeps on dominating all over the field. He finished with 13 total tackles, a pass deflection and a fumble recovery in the win. He also had a receiving touchdown in the victory.
•Auburn (2-0): One week after their 20-19 win over Boys Town, Auburn didn’t make their fans sweat as much in a 34-13 win over Logan View/Scribner-Snyder. The Bulldogs used a variety of offensive players again this week, and Brant Gulizia was one of those. He finished with 83 yards rushing and two touchdowns while adding 40 yards receiving.
•Elmwood-Murdock (2-0): Another dominant win for Elmwood-Murdock, which took a 22-point win over Freeman (48-26 the final).
•Falls City (1-1): Falls City is on the board with their first win of the season, equaling their win total from last year. The Tigers were 29-15 victors over Fairbury, breaking away from a 15-all halftime score.
•Humboldt-TRS (2-0): The Titans are 2-0, although they didn’t need to score as many in week two as they did in the first. After winning 70-64 over Brownell-Talbot to start the season, they were 44-26 victors over Deshler this past Friday. Jaekwon McQueen had 146 yards and two touchdowns on the ground to lead the win.
•Johnson-Brock (2-0): Impressive and dominant would be a way to describe their 55-6 win over Weeping Water. Sloan Pelicn was our AgriVision Equipment Group Player of the Night, finishing with 199 yards passing, 61 yards rushing and five total offensive touchdowns.
•Johnson County Central (2-0): Johnson County Central has equaled their win total from last season through two games after a 40-6 win over Conestoga.
•Lourdes Central Catholic (2-0): And Lourdes Central Catholic cruised to 2-0 with a 62-26 win over Palmyra. Senior quarterback Nolan Beccard was a star again with 108 yards passing, 151 yards rushing and five offensive scores.
•Maryville (1-1): Maryville bounced back from their loss to Blair Oaks by rolling past Harrisonville in a 50-12 win. Delton Davis had a big game on both sides of the ball with 80 yards receiving, 13 yards rushing, three offensive touchdowns, a kickoff return for a score and five tackles.
•Nodaway Valley (2-0): Nodaway Valley moved to 2-0 with a 26-16 win over King City. Coach Alan Calfee was not entirely happy with how his team played, but a win is a win is a win is a win. Preston Jenkins had a great two-way game with 82 yards rushing, 46 yards receiving and a touchdown of each while adding an interception on defense.
•North Andrew (1-1): North Andrew bounced back from their opening-night loss to Nodaway Valley to take a 62-18 win over DeKalb.
•Platte Valley (2-0): The No. 2 team in Missouri 8-Player, Platte Valley put up 64 points in their 64-24 win over Princeton. Mason Casner had a solid game on the ground with 106 yards rushing and four touchdowns.
•South Holt (2-0): South Holt scored a lot of points again. The Knights rolled to an 82-32 win over Pattonsburg, and they’ve now scored 140 points in two games.
•Stanberry (2-0): The Bulldogs are perfect on the season, as they held off Rock Port for a 52-36 win. Tucker Schieber went for another 173 and two touchdowns on the ground to lead the way.
•Sterling (2-0): The Jets were comeback winners this past Thursday night in taking a 31-22 win over St. Edward.
•Syracuse (2-0): The Rockets followed up their week one win by adding another in a 40-7 rout of Omaha Concordia.
•Worth County (1-1): A week after their loss to Platte Valley, Worth County had little trouble with Mound City in a 74-18 win. Tyler New had 111 on the ground and 98 yards passing, totaling four offensive touchdowns. Grant McIntyre had three receiving scores and 69 yards total.
Point 3: Volleyball tournament winners
It was a big, busy weekend in KMAland volleyball, and there were six area teams that captured tournament championships.
•Bishop Heelan Catholic: Impressive work from the Crusaders, which went through the Glenwood Tournament with a flawless 6-0 record. They beat Red Oak, Underwood, Stanton and Thomas Jefferson in straight sets, and then they finished out the tournament with wins over both Gretna and Gretna East.
•CAM: The Cougars were a perfect 3-0 and won all three of their matches in straight sets at the Coon Rapids-Bayard Tournament. CAM beat Madrid, Ogden and the host Crusaders on their way to the tournament win.
•Elmwood-Murdock: The Knights were a tournament champion, too, in picking up a 3-0 record at the Freeman Tournament on Saturday. They won in pool play over Johnson-Brock and Sterling before a championship victory over Diller-Odell.
•Griswold: A wild, wild, WILD tournament in Missouri Valley saw the Tigers claim the tournament championship. Griswold went 4-1 with wins over Woodbine, Riverside and Boyer Valley in straight sets and another over Missouri Valley in three. Three teams — Missouri Valley, Boyer Valley and East Mills — went 3-2. And the 1A No. 2 Riverside volleyball team was just 1-4. Hmm.
•Sidney: The Cowgirls went a perfect 5-0 on their way to winning the Clarinda Tournament, snagging sweeps of Shenandoah, Clarinda and West Central Valley and a couple three-set victories over Maryville and Tri-Center.
•Treynor: Another Saturday, another tournament win for Treynor. The Cardinals were perfect at the Atlantic Tournament in sweeping through all four of their opponents — St. Albert, Atlantic, Grand View Christian and Knoxville.
Others that had winning marks at their respective tournaments:
•Auburn (3-1 at Weeping Water)
•Audubon (4-1 at South Central Calhoun)
•Boyer Valley (3-2 at Missouri Valley)
•Clarinda (4-1 at home)
•Coon Rapids-Bayard (2-1 at home)
•East Mills (3-2 at Missouri Valley)
•Lewis Central (2-1 at Iowa City High)
•Missouri Valley (3-2 at home)
•St. Albert (4-1 at Atlantic)
•Stanton (4-2 at Glenwood)
•Tri-Center (3-2 at Clarinda)
Point 4: Winners from the week in KMAland XC
Here’s a look at the winners from the week in KMAland cross country:
GIRLS
•Allysen Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia — Johnsen said she was missing KMA Sports at her home meet on Thursday, but we will find her soon enough! She ran an 18:25.88 to win the race.
•Lindsey Sonderman, Harlan — Sonderman ran a 19:38.06 to win the Shenandoah Early Bird and led the Cyclones to the team championship.
•Grace Berglund, Glenwood — Berglund had a splendid Saturday morning at the Abraham Lincoln Invitational and won the meet in 21:16.00.
•Mya Wray, Platte Valley — Wray was the winner of the Spoofhound Invitational in Maryville, finishing with a time of 21:23.66.
•Hailey Hengtgen, Palmyra — Hengtgen nabbed the win at the Johnson County Central Invitational, finishing with a run of 21:25.51.
•Marie Dea, Kuemper Catholic — Dea was the champion at the West Central Valley Wildcat Classic on Thursday. She ran to a winning time of 22:31.71.
BOYS
•Parker Heisterkamp, St. Albert — Heisterkamp’s 15:23.66 was the winning time on Thursday at the Logan-Magnolia meet. The next night he played a strong role in leading the Falcons to a win in football.
•Riley Blay, Nodaway Valley — Blay had himself a strong week, as the Nodaway Valley standout went 16:59.00 to win in Maryville on Tuesday. He also ran 16:01.90 to finish second at the Tim Nixon Invitational on Saturday.
•Treyton Schaapherder, Clarinda — He’s 2 for 2. The Clarinda senior was the champion in Shenandoah on Tuesday with a winning time of 17:22.01. The Cardinals were also the team champion at the meet.
•Elijah Dix, Plattsmouth — Running at his home meet, Dix got a strong start to the season with a winning time of 17:22.08.
•Owen Wise, St. Albert — Yes, there was a second St. Albert runner that won a meet this week. Wise ran an 18:27.00 to take the AL Invitational.
Point 5: The combat spot
Ahhhh yeah, it’s the combat spot. Some thoughts:
•UFC Paris was a perfectly fantastic afternoon show. I’m not necessarily talking about the event as a whole, but I love the afternoon-ness of it.
•Ciryl Gane absolutely dominated Serghei Spivac in the heavyweight division, bouncing back from his horrific performance against Jon Jones. He shook off the Tom Aspinall call-out and said he’s trying to fight for titles. Well, maybe if/when Bones beats Stipe he will “retire,” opening the door for Aspinall/Gane for the heavyweight strap. Of course, Jailton Almeida may actually need to be in that fight.
•The only other real noteworthy happening of UFC Paris was Manon Fiorot earning the unanimous decision win over Rose Namajunas, who was making her flyweight debut. The win for Fiorot puts her in an interesting spot where she could potentially earn a shot at the flyweight strap. However, I’d have to think Erin Blanchfield is next in line at this stage.
•WWE Payback was a hit on Saturday night, led by an absolute classic between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus, which opened the show. It was probably the match of the night, but that shouldn’t take away from all of the other great happenings.
•The Judgement Day winning the tag team straps from Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn was a bit surprising, but it was also a pleasant surprise. TJD now has the women’s champion, the tag team championship, the NXT North American championship and the Money in the Bank briefcase. Some say they’re tired of TJD. Couldn’t be me.
•Jey Uso moving over to Raw, huh? I’m sure Shinsuke and Seth aren’t done quite yet, but Main Event Jey would be a good next-feud for Seth.
•And, of course, the big news of the weekend in combat sports was the termination of CM Punk by AEW. Tony Khan finally pulled the trigger after well over a year of insubordination. For those that missed it, Punk had a real brawl with executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. He was suspended for several months while recovering from an injury and then returned only to basically stir up crap with about the entire roster. That included some kind of scuffle with the late Luke Perry’s son (a wrestler with AEW) at their biggest show ever. So, now he’s fired. Good riddance.
Point 6: 10 College football thoughts
Here’s your top 10 college football thoughts from the weekend:
1. Since it’s most on-the-mind, trendy CFP pick Florida State made good on that with their 45-24 win over LSU on Sunday night. Jordan Travis (342 yards, 4 TD) was outstanding while leaning on Michigan State transfer Keon Coleman (122 yards, 3 TD). South Carolina transfer Jaheim Bell also had a touchdown reception and a rushing score. That’s five touchdowns scored by transfers. Score another one for the transfer portal.
2. Long live the PAC 12! The league is undefeated with 11 schools at 1-0 and USC at 2-0. And it’s not like they were all playing a bunch of helpless opponents. They picked up wins over Florida, Boise State, TCU, Colorado State, Nevada, Hawaii and San Jose State twice. All right, so some of those are more impressive than the others.
3. One of the PAC 12 teams that won during the opening full weekend is Colorado. I’m sure you’ve heard about them and their situation. Their coach is Deion Sanders, he completely flipped the roster and then went out and beat a program that played in the national championship game last year. Let me be clear here: I think it’s very impressive what Deion and company were able to do. I think they’re talented both on the field — especially the skill-position players — and on the sideline within the coaching staff. Still, I think TCU was very arrogant with how they played. They tried to out-athlete a Colorado team that is pretty well known for having some fantastic athletes and a lack of depth upfront. And now you see what happened.
4. Two Texas schools entered as 20+-point favorites on Saturday and lost outright. And — get this — neither one of them were Longhorns! I already mentioned TCU, but the other is Baylor, which lost to Texas State. And to add to that, Texas Tech lost in double overtime at Wyoming.
5. Iowa hit the magic number on Saturday, scoring 24 whole points in a 24-14 win over Utah State. The Hawkeyes jumped out early, and it looked like maybe Brian Ferentz had an ace up his sleeve. As it turned out, it was the same old, boring seven of spades. The defense stood up and played well — per usual — but the offense struggled to run the ball and 14 of the 18 completions went to tight ends or running backs. New Iowa, same as the old Iowa?
6. If you wanted a good nap, the Ohio State/Indiana was a solid watch. I figured we would see a bit more of Devin Brown during the course of the game, as they try to figure out their quarterback situation before playing actual living, breathing teams. Instead, Kyle McCord stayed out there for most of the game and was just….meh. Somehow Marvin Harrison Jr. had just two receptions for 18 yards. You’re not going to win the Heisman that way, my guy.
7. Northwestern may never recover from this latest bit of controversy. They had absolutely no shot in what turned out to be a 24-7 loss to Rutgers. They might have a shot at a win this upcoming Saturday, though, when they host UTEP as 1.5-point favorites.
8. North Carolina played defense for the first time in a couple years, Drake Maye is awesome and now the Tar Heels are making me a believer. They were able to take a 31-17 win over Spencer Rattler (30/39, 353 mostly hollow yards) and South Carolina on Saturday night.
9. Did anybody get a look at Michael Penix Jr. on Saturday? I’m sorry to keep going back to the PAC 12 well, but this might very well be the most interesting conference in all of college football. And yes, the irony is very strong there. Penix Jr. threw for 450 yards and five touchdowns in a rout of Boise State. Put him on that Heisman ballot!
10. Big shoutout to Missouri Valley alum and Iowa State kicker Chase Contreraz on a 56-yard field goal for the Cyclones in their 30-9 win over Northern Iowa on Saturday!
Extra Point: Have a great week!
Do it. Have a great week!
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.