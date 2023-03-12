(KMAland) -- Seven regional teams will play in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
Kansas is the highest seed among regional teams, grabbing the No. 1 seed in the West Region. They will play in Des Moines against Howard on Thursday.
The No. 3 seed in the East Region is Kansas State, which will play Montana State on Friday in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Iowa State is the No. 6 seed in the Midwest Region. They will play in Greensboro against Pittsburgh or Mississippi State on Friday.
Creighton also grabbed a No. 6 seed in the South Region. They will play NC State in Denver on Friday.
Missouri took the No. 7 seed in the South Region in Sacramento and will play Utah State on Thursday.
The No. 8 seed in the Midwest Region is Iowa. The Hawkeyes will play against Auburn in Birmingham, Alabama on Thursday.
Finally, Drake is the No. 12 seed in the Midwest Region and will play Miami on Friday in Albany.
Find the complete NCAA Tournament bracket linked here.