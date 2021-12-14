(Martensdale) -- A talented group of freshmen and sophomores has led the Martensdale-St. Marys girls basketball team to an impressive 8-0 start.
The Blue Devils own early-season victories over Madrid, Clarke, Interstate 35, Woodward-Granger, Wayne, Colo-Nesco, East Union and Southwest Valley by an average score of 59-28.
"We are really excited about what we have going on," said Coach Tim Baker. "We have five freshmen, six sophomores, a junior and two seniors. We are excited to compete. The practices have been great."
The Blue Devils were a state qualifier in 2020 with a senior-heavy lineup. They were 9-14 in 2020-21 but did so with many returners, setting the stage for this season.
"This year really started with last year," Baker said. "We changed some things style-wise. Last year was where the growing pains were. This year, they were dedicated."
Seven Martensdale-St. Marys players average between six and nine points per game for Coach Baker's team.
Sophomore Sophia Shannon leads the way with 9.3 points per game at 32.1% efficiency while Brynnly German (8.5 PPG), Carolyn Amfahr (8.5 PPG), Jackie Kleve (7.6 PPG), Anna Parrott (7.6 PPG) and Campbell German (6.5 PPG) have also made plays.
"We like that a lot," Baker said about their balance. "I know it can be challenging, but I like our situation. We don't know who will be the scorer on a given night. They understand that we want to be unselfish and move the basketball. It gives us a ton of flexibility."
While the Blue Devils are young, Coach Baker is impressed by his team's mental fortitude.
"We want to be playing our best in February," he said. "Their mental toughness, they bring a lot of great things to the table. They are athletically successful, and we want to get better every day. Our biggest strength is that we understand that. They want to learn and grow every time out."
The next opportunity for growth comes on Thursday against Class 2A No. 10 Nodaway Valley. The Wolverines are currently 4-2, led by the dynamic duo of Maddax DeVault and Lindsey Davis. The winner of Martensdale-St. Marys/Lenox puts themselves in the driver's seat of the Pride of Iowa Conference title.
"We are excited," Baker said. "It's something we need and want. They have a lot of strong, athletic kids. It's an outstanding challenge for us."