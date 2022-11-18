Harlan Cyclones

(KMAland) -- Eight Harlan football players have earned unanimous first team All-District in Class 3A District 6.

Teagon Kasperbauer (QB), Cade Sears (WR/TE), Jacob Birch (WR/TE), Jace Gubbels (OL), Austin Schumacher (OL), Gunner Schmitz (DL), Wil Neuharth (DB) and Aidan Hall (DB) all picked up unanimous selections. Zane Bendorf (DL), Garrett Assmann (LB), Matthew Sorfonden (LB) and Stephen Leinen (K) were also tabbed to the first team.

Creston’s Brennan Hayes (RB) and Gannon Greenwalt (DB) were unanimous choices on the first team. The Panthers also placed Austin Evans (Defensive At-Large) on the first team.

Atlantic’s Colton Rasmussen (WR/TE), Brenden Casey (OL) and Easton O’Brien (DB) were listed as unanimous choices on the first team and joined by teammates Caden Andersen (Offensive At-Large), Jackson McLaren (LB), Miles Mundorf (Defensive At-Large) and Evan Sorensen (Defensive At-Large) on the first team.

Find the complete first, second and honorable mention honorees from 3A-6 below.

Download PDF 2022 All District Football Teams - 3A District 6.pdf

