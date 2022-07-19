Hawkeye Ten Conference

(KMAland) -- Eight Hawkeye Ten Conference athletes were named unanimous first team selections with the release of the conference’s baseball awards.

Clarinda’s Cooper Neal and Cole Baumgart, Glenwood’s Kayden Anderson, Harlan’s Joey Moser and Cade Sears and Britton Bond, JC Dermody and Aron Harrington of Lewis Central were all chosen unanimously to the first team.

Other first team choices include Gannon Greenwalt of Creston, Denison-Schleswig’s Trey Brotherton, Glenwood’s Trent Patton, Harlan’s Alex Monson, Logan Sibenaller of Kuemper Catholic, Lewis Central’s Payton Fort, Dawson Bond of Red Oak and DJ Weilage from St. Albert.

View the complete list of honorees, including second team and honorable mention choices below.

Download PDF 2022 H-10 All-Conference Baseball Selections - 2022 All Conference.pdf

