(KMAland) -- Eight Huskers and one Hawkeye were honored with the release of the All-Big Ten softball awards on Wednesday.
Abbie Squier and Cam Ybarra landed on the first team, and Billie Andrews, Mya Felder and Olivia Ferrell were tabbed to the second team for Nebraska. Catcher Ava Bredwell was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and to the All-Freshman Team, and Courtney Wallace, Felder, Ybarra and Squier were picked to the All-Defensive Team.
Iowa’s Kate Claypool and Nebraska’s Karlee Seevers were honored with the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award. View the complete release from the Big Ten Conference linked here.