(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State indoor track and field had eight individuals honored with USTFCCCA All-Region honors.
Luisarys Toledo picked up honors in the pentathlon, the 400 and the 4x400 meter relay. Caroline Cunningham also made all-region in the mile and 5,000 meters. Tiffany Hughey was a double all-region recipient in the 400 and the 4x400, and Jaedy Commins, Chloe Saenz and Jada Shanklin were honored in the 4x400, 4x400 and high jump, respectively.
On the men’s side, Blake Morgan (high jump) and Reece Smith (3,000 meters) were both honored with all-region accolades. View the complete release from Northwest athletics linked here.