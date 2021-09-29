(KMAland) -- The National Football Foundation & College Football Hall of Fame announced the semifinalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy on Wednesday, and eight regional athletes made the cut.
The award recognizes players in their final season of eligibility with a GPA of at least 3.2 and have been a significant contributor to their team.
Semifinalists include Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar, Iowa defensive lineman Zack VanValkenburg, Nebraska defensive lineman Ben Stille, Missouri wide receiver Tyler Badie, Kansas State wide receiver Landry Weber, Northern Iowa defensive lineman Brawntae Wells, Northwest Missouri State linebacker Jackson Barnes and Peru State offensive lineman Dylan Dittman.
Finalists will be announced on October 27th. Each finalist receives a $18,000 postgraduate scholarship while the winner will have their scholarship increased to $25,000 following the announcement on December 7th. Nebraska alums Rob Zatechka and Kyle Vanden Bosch were winners of this award in 1994 and 2000.
View the full list of semifinalists here.