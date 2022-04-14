(Ravenwood) -- The Northeast Nodaway baseball team is in position for a 275 Conference title, but their toughest challenges lay directly in front of them.
The Bluejays have raced to a 9-0 start with wins over Mid-Buchanan, DeKalb, North Platte, Albany, Rock Port, Stewartsville/Osborn, Northland Christian, North Harrison and North Nodaway.
"We've come out of the gates strong this year," said Coach Vance Proffitt. "That's what I expected with a team that returns every starter but one. We pushed for a hot start, and we did just that. We are pretty happy but not satisfied."
The Bluejays have won their nine games in various ways: with electric offense and stellar pitching.
The offense has scored 10 or more runs on five different occasions, and the defense has posted three straight shutouts and allowed only nine runs this season.
Proffitt credits his team's well-roundedness to their experience, led by six seniors.
"We take pride in everybody getting quality at-bats," Proffitt said. "Good things happen when you put the ball in play."
The Bluejays are hitting .373 as a team.
Dylan McIntyre leads the way with a .586 average and 10 RBI, while Colton Swalley (.519, 13 RBI), Ben Boswell (.429, 8 RBI), Auston Pride (.407, 16 RBI, 3 HR), Grant McIntyre (.379, 9 RBI), Lane Dack (.367, 10 RBI), Creed Wilcox (.333, 2 RBI) and Brayden Munns (.320, 10 RBI) have also shined in the lineup.
"With spring sports in Missouri, it's tough to get outside," Proffitt said. "But we were inside, and you can do a lot of hitting when you are inside. With our new field, we aren't looking for home runs. We're looking for gaps. This team has bought into that. It's a lot of fun to watch them work."
Dylan McIntyre has been their workhorse on the mound with a 1.10 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings, and Pride has complemented his fellow southpaw with a 1.55 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 18 innings.
"We have two returning starters that have pitched a lot," Proffitt said. "If they give up hits, they control the running game so well. Dylan has nasty stuff, and our defense behind them has been good."
The Bluejays still have 275 Conference contests with South Holt, East Atchison, Nodaway Valley and Platte Valley, all of whom are near the top of the 275.
"We don't want to get complacent," Proffitt said. "This group can't get complacent because these are the better teams in the conference. We have to go after them and work on the little things. This group wants to be special. If they continue to focus like they need to, they've got a chance."
Northeast Nodaway returns to action on Tuesday against South Holt.
Check out the full interview with Coach Proffitt below.