(Maryville) -- Nine Northwest Missouri State women’s soccer players have been named All-MIAA honorees.

Redshirt freshman goalie Lilly Ellis was picked as the Goalkeeper of the Year while senior defender Letycia Bonifacio was named the Co-Defensive Player of the Year.

The other All-MIAA First Team member along with Ellis and Bonifacio from Northwest Missouri State is junior Kaylie Rock. All-MIAA Second Team went to sophomore forward Adell Gore while sophomore midfielder Hanna Sterling was a third-team choice. Sophie Cissell, Lucia Fernandez, Sydney Mueller and Ashton Dain were named honorable mentions.

View the complete release from Northwest Missouri State athletics linked here.

