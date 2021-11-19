(KMAland) -- Nine Lewis Central athletes have been named to the Class 4A District 6 First Team All-District.
Quarterback Braylon Kammrad, running back Jonathan Humpal, receivers Lucci Fidone and Brayden Loftin, defensive linemen Nick Miller and Hunter Deyo, linebacker Wyatt Hatcher, defensive back Marcus Duncan and punter Lane Feierfeil all picked up first team nods.
Glenwood’s Cody Krause (WR/TE), Logan Eckheart (OL), Tate Mayberry (offensive at-large), Nolan Little (linebacker) and CJ Carter (defensive at-large) were also first team choices. Thomas Jefferson’s Austin Schubert (offensive at-large) and Braetyn Couse (defensive back) landed on the first team for the Yellow Jackets.
View the complete list of honorees, including second team and honorable mention choices below.