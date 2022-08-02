(Cedar Falls) -- Nine Northern Iowa football players have been named to the Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason team.
Kicker Matthew Cook, linebacker Spencer Cuvelier and defensive back Benny Sapp III are on the first team while offensive lineman Erik Sorensen, linebacker Bryce Flater, defensive back Kirby Sander and defensive linemen Caden Houghtelling and Devin Rice are on the second team.
Wide Receiver Quan Hampton is also on the second team special teams as an all-purpose player. View the complete release from UNI athletics linked here.