(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood’s Kiara Libal and Syracuse’s Lily Vollertsen have been named honorary captains of the Nebraska Capitol Conference All-Conference girls basketball team.
Louisville’s Avery Heilig and McKenzie Norris were also first team selections by the league. Jessie Moss of Syracuse, Louisville’s Ella Johnson and Ashland-Greenwood’s Saige Craven took second team honors.
Ashland-Greenwood’s Chloe Bergsten, Conestoga’s Sophia Ackerman and Lindee Watson and Halle Wilhelm of Syracuse were honorable mention choices.
On the boy’s side, Lane Fox of Conestoga and Caleb Hrabik of Louisville were both first team selections. Ashland-Greenwood landed Cougar Konzem and Jarrod Nafzinger on the second team.
A host of area players were honorable mentions All-NCC, including Sam Ahl and Eric Heard of Louisville, Conestoga’s Ben Welch and Ty Fox, Ashland-Greenwood’s Aiden Lindley and Evan Shepard and Cooper Carlson and Dalton Leefers of Syracuse.
View the complete All-NCC list below.