(KMAland) -- The heat has moved several KMAland football games back to a later kickoff. Here are the games that have kickoff times later than 7:00. If there are others please email dmartin@kmamail.com.
Atlantic at Clarke, moved to 7:30 PM
Colfax-Mingo at Wayne, moved to 7:30 PM
East Atchison at King City, moved to 8:00 PM
Nodaway Valley at North Andrew, moved to 8:00 PM
Maryville vs. Blair Oaks (at Central Missouri), moved to 8:00 PM
Nebraska City at Fort Calhoun, moved to 7:30 PM
Palmyra at Weeping Water, moved to 8:00 PM
Freeman at Lourdes Central Catholic, moved to 7:30 PM