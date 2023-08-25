KMAland Football.jpeg

(KMAland) -- The heat has moved several KMAland football games back to a later kickoff. Here are the games that have kickoff times later than 7:00. If there are others please email dmartin@kmamail.com.

Atlantic at Clarke, moved to 7:30 PM

Colfax-Mingo at Wayne, moved to 7:30 PM

East Atchison at King City, moved to 8:00 PM

Nodaway Valley at North Andrew, moved to 8:00 PM

Maryville vs. Blair Oaks (at Central Missouri), moved to 8:00 PM

Nebraska City at Fort Calhoun, moved to 7:30 PM

Palmyra at Weeping Water, moved to 8:00 PM

Freeman at Lourdes Central Catholic, moved to 7:30 PM

