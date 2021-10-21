(Corning) -- The Southwest Valley Timberwolves fell just short of a Class A District 9 championship last week, and now prepare for the first round of the playoffs against the Ogden Bulldogs.
After grinding out a six-game win streak, head coach Anthony Donahoo's Timberwolves fell just short in the District 9 Championship game against Mount Ayr last week, surrendering a late game lead and falling 41-33.
"Going against a team like Mount Ayr, we knew it was going to be tough, we knew it was going to be back and forth, you know we had the lead for the entire game up until about nine minutes left in the fourth quarter," Donahoo said. "But, Jaixen Frost being the dynamic athlete he is, was able to make some plays, and we made some mistakes that are going to cost you in those games."
The loss is the Timberwolves first since the opening week of the season where they were shutout, 28-0, by Central Decatur. The game also featured a season high in both points scored, and allowed by the Timberwolves.
However, it wasn't a standard 41 points allowed as two scores for the Raiders came off a kick return, and a fumble return, which Donahoo says is something that will need to be addressed ahead of this Friday.
"We had a punt that went over our punters head, that they ended up scoring on, and then an (allowed) kickoff return for a touchdown, and then two blocked extra points," Donahoo said. "You leave 16 points out on the field against a very good Mount Ayr team, and they're going to take advantage of it. Going into playoff week, we've had a very good offense and special teams practice the past couple days."
Offensively, for the Timberwolves, it was the Brendan Knapp show, as the senior quarterback went 4/8 for 139 yards, tossing three touchdowns to one interception, and also added 94 yards on the ground.
"He brings just a level headedness, calms everyone down, and has seen about everything, so he's able to communicate pretty well," Donahoo said. "The same can be said about our offensive line and he's played with a lot of those guys, and you're starting to see after the three win season they had as freshman and sophomores, and then coming back last year with a six win season last year, and now they're really starting to put it together and can communicate."
Knapp has now totalted just under 1,200 total yards this season, with 900 of those coming on the ground with 10 rushing touchdowns to his name as well. The senior hasn't been afraid to spread the ball around either finding eight different targets on his 22 completions.
Despite giving up 41 points to the Raiders in the final regular season game, the Timberwolves still have only given up an average of 13.3 points per game, emphasizing the defensive powerhouse Southwest Valley has been throughout the season, pitching two shutouts along the way as well.
"Our defensive line, Robbie Barnes, and Hunter Crill, are two of our anchors, and you got Kale Haffner up front, Dillon Inman, Joey Oathoudt, Bradlee Grantz," Donahoo said. "Those are six guys that we can rotate in and out, and they behind them you got four dynamic linebackers, and behind them you got three all-district caliber players in the Knapp brothers and Blake Thomas."
Junior linebacker Colin Jacobs finished the regular season leading the Timberwolves in tackles (40), as well as tackles for loss with six. Meanwhile, senior defensive back Marshall Knapp finished with a team high three interceptions on the regular season.
Turning to this Friday, The Ogden Bulldogs started the year off hot, going 4-0, however a tough second half schedule resulted in the Bulldogs stumbling to a four game losing streak headed into their playoff bout with Southwest Valley. Nonetheless, Donahoo knows how physical this team can be, and the weapon they have at quarterback.
"They're a big, tough physical team, Lane Snedden their quarterback, anytime you can get over 1,000 yards you've peaked my interest throwing the ball, but 1,500 yards and 13 touchdowns, that's definitely something to be aware of," Donahoo said. "It reminds me a lot of (Brendan) Monahan at St. Albert, like we knew he wanted to roll out of the pocket, but when you come to try to make the tackle as a linebacker or defensive back, he's baiting you because he's going to throw it over the top of you."
Snedden has also totaled 337 yards on the ground with 13 rushing touchdowns.
Playing a complete game, and limiting mistakes will be key for the Timberwolves to walk away with a win, and advance into the second round of the playoffs.
"Our four up front on defense have to have a great physical day, we know the back end are going to have to do their jobs and play sound football," Donahoo said. "Offensively, you're going to have to win the line of scrimmage, get into 2nd and shorts, so you can take whatever shots you want to take, and control the line of scrimmage, and not put yourself in 3rd and longs or 1st and longs."
Jay Soderberg will be in Corning providing updates on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show as part of KMA's Friday Night Football coverage that begins at 6:20 p.m. and runs all the way until midnight on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1.
You can hear the full interview with head coach Anthony Donahoo below.