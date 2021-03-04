(KMAland) -- At KMA Sports, we strive to keep you updated on all local and regional sports. With that in mind, we have made a small change to how we post that information to our website.
Now, instead of all sports being mixed into one page, we are splitting the local and regional sports coverage.
At the top of the page, you’ll notice the “Sports” dropdown menu now has a spot for “Local Sports” and “Regional Sports.” If you’re looking for information on the latest high school action in KMAland then “Local Sports” is where you will find it. If you’re trying to find the latest on collegiate sports in the region, then your spot is “Regional Sports.” (Note: College sports involving former KMAland athletes will be at both spots. And so is this story.)
In addition, links to Derek’s Blogs, the Sports Calendar, the KMA Sports Hall of Fame, the KMAland Sports Awards, Upon Further Review, purchasing game CDs, scoreboards, the KMAX-Stream and National Sports are available at the “Sports” dropdown menu.
All sports stories will continue to populate on the front page, but if you click the “Sports” link above our latest story you will find links for all of the above. Enjoy!