Swimming.jpg

(Council Bluffs) -- Abraham Lincoln and Atlantic held a boys swimming contest Thursday, which AL won 77-44. 

The complete results from the meet can be viewed below. 

Download PDF Atlantic/AL swimming results

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.