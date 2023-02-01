(Council Bluffs) -- Both Abraham Lincoln boys and girls bowling teams are wrapping up the regular season and preparing for postseason competition.
On the girls side, a youthful AL team is just 1-6 thus far in the regular season but is beginning to show improvement.
“We started off a little slow to start the season,” AL bowling head coach Corrinne Johnson said. “We have a lot of new girls on the team this year. I only have three returning girls from last year and then everybody else is new, and they hadn’t bowled before, so we were basically starting all over again. But they’ve been increasing their pin count each match throughout the season.”
The Lynx boys team has been finding more success in the win-loss column, holding a 5-2 record and sitting at third place in the Missouri River Conference.
“Our third meet in, we bowled a 3,176,” Johnson said. “We haven’t gotten back up to a 3,000 yet after that, but we work towards it each meet. We’re working towards districts.”
Leading the charge for AL is Bennett Olsen, who’s been a mainstay for the program for four years. A two-time state qualifier, Olsen leads the Lynx with 4,001 total pins so far in his senior campaign.
“[Olsen] just has a drive,” Johnson said. “He tries to be the best and to better himself and he’s a very good team leader. He can keep his calm, he can keep the team going. If he’s having a bad day, he doesn’t usually let that show. He thinks of the team, he doesn’t think of just himself, and that makes a good athlete and a good teammate as well.”
Olsen and the AL boys will look to continue their stellar play as they approach the postseason, starting with the Missouri River Conference Tournament next week.
“Last year, our bakers were phenomenal,” Johnson said. “This year, we’re struggling to get over 1,000 each meet, so that is a goal for us. We want our baker games over 1,000. We’re gonna work this week in trying to figure out a good lineup for bakers, who works well in what position.”
For the girls, AL looks forward to gaining more experience in the postseason and hopes for a solid run in districts.
“[I just want to see] the girls work together as a team and bowl the best that they can,” Johnson said. The main thing they need to work on is spares. I think spares win the game, so they’re constantly working on that. Their goal is to keep bowling higher and higher each meet, so hopefully as a goal, they can get over that 1,800 or 1,900 pin count when we go to conference on Monday.”
Both AL boys and girls bowling teams will be back in action Friday when they host the AL Bakers Bash, followed by the Missouri River Conference Tournament Monday. Both meets are at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs.
Click below to hear the full interview with Johnson from Wednesday’s KMA Sports Feature.