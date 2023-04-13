Bennett Olsen.jpeg

(Council Bluffs) -- Abraham Lincoln senior bowling standout Bennett Olsen found what he was looking for in Grand View.

“Grand View just had all around the best campus that I visited,” he told KMA Sports. “And they have the best situation for what I intend to go into.”

Olsen’s hopes for the future played a major role in his decision, as he plans to go into sports management and feels the city of Des Moines can help him reach his goals.

“I’m a big sports person, so in sports management they start you off at a lower level,” Olsen said. “Like selling tickets and then eventually build up to bigger things, and with it being in Des Moines, there’s the Iowa Cubs and all those semi-pro basketball teams. I think there will be lots of opportunities for those internships.”

Of course, bowling played a major role in his decision, too. The multi-time state qualifier, Olsen hopes to continue to grow his game with the Vikings.

“The bowling team is a lot about family,” he said. “I’m a big believer in if you don’t build relationships you can’t be a team, so I feel like that’s a big fit for me. I really like the coach. She was thorough with everything and went through everything with me. How practices go, how they expect their bowlers to be student-athletes and all that.”

Olsen led the Lynx this past season with a score per game of 200.09 and averaged 400.18 per series.

“I started bowling because my dad was a bowler,” Olsen said. “My grandpa was a bowler. My dad really helped me start out, and as we went on, my coach Corinne Johnson, a bowler’s dad and other bowler’s parents helped me with my mental and physical game.”

