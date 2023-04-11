(Council Bluffs) -- Abraham Lincoln boys soccer has bounced back from an inauspicious start to post three consecutive clean sheets.
The Lynx (3-1) lost their opener to Bishop Heelan Catholic, 6-1, but they quickly came back with 1-0 wins over Lewis Central and Indianola and a 2-0 triumph over Des Moines Lincoln.
“I feel we’re an unfinished product,” Abraham Lincoln boys soccer coach Jamison Parkhill told KMA Sports. “Tuesday, we definitely took our lumps (against Heelan), but that was a good thing for us early in the season. That’s something my coaching staff and I had to take a look at going into LC on Thursday and the Urbandale Invite on Saturday.”
Parkhill says they focused in on some defensive issues and made a formation change, allowing for more defensive coverage on the back line. It’s safe to say, it paid off.
“The one piece we still feel we’re missing is our finishing,” he added. “We’re still early in the season and still without one of our best players in the attacking third. We know the goals will come, but we really want to fix that defensive part first and feel we’re on the right path.”
Junior Julian Jimenez and sophomores Parker Henry, Javier Rivera, Ethan Pirie and Jonathan Amador have all scored one goal each while senior Brian Ledesma has two assists and Amador and junior Gabe Castro have had one helper apiece. Junior goalkeeper Carlos Andrade had a tough one against Heelan, but he’s bounced back to post three consecutive shutouts.
“We’re really led by a strong junior class,” Parkhill said of his team. “Probably the heart and the engine of the team is (junior) Logan Vargas. He’s playing in the middle of the pitch for us right now. He does it offensively and defensively, and he’s the one we look to play through and look to launch our attack.”
Parkhill also points out sophomore twins Grannt and Konnor Parrott as stalwarts for this year’s lineup.
“They’re really good on the ball and don’t shy away from challenges,” he said. “I could just throw them anywhere, and they would be really good.”
Given this year’s team has just two seniors, the success of late and the gradual improvement has Coach Parkhill and his staff thinking of their successful run from 2017 through 2019.
“My assistant and I were kind of reminiscing of how this kind of feels like the 2017-18 turning point,” Parkhill said. “2017 was our first winning season in a long time and some of this year’s players resemble that 2018 squad where we went 14-4. We’re gritting out those wins, and it reminds us of our players in the past.”
With three wins already on the board this season, Coach Parkhill’s team is just one victory away from matching last year’s total.
“Last year, we were very young,” he said. “The experience is coming, and it’s starting to show in the way we were playing. We’re understanding the speed of the play and the physicality and understanding of Iowa high school soccer. Hopefully, this is the turnaround year we’re looking for.”
The Lynx are backing action later Tuesday at home against a strong Sioux City North team that is off to a 3-0 start.
Listen to much more with Coach Parkhill in the full interview below.