(Council Bluffs) -- The Abraham Lincoln football team opens the 2022 season with a new approach as they prepare for another matchup with their fiercest rival.
The Lynx want to rely on their depth this season. However, some of the faces in the lineup are an unknown commodity after the graduation of a deep senior class last year.
Despite their turnover, Coach John Wolfe is optimistic about his team after their scrimmage against Treynor on Friday.
"We saw some good things and bad things," Wolfe said. "I've told our kids we have a lot of potential. Whether we reach that or not is up to us. We feel the potential to be a really good football team is there for us."
The Lynx went 5-3 in 2020 and started 3-1 in 2021 before finishing the year 4-5.
"I think we've got the ball rolling in the right direction," Wolfe said. "The kids bought into what it takes to win. Winning football games validates that hope and effort."
In year's past, the Lynx have had many players play both offensively and defensively. However, Coach Wolfe says that is changing this year.
"We're trying to platoon as much as we can," he said. "We have kids competing for jobs. It's been nice to see the level of competition because it's raised the level of everybody. It's been fun as a coach."
The quarterback position is one of those spots up for grabs. Eli Lusajo and Wes Brown split the reps last year, but Lusajo has graduated, and Brown transitioned to the defensive side.
Ettiene Higgins and Brady Watts are the front-runners for the starting quarterback spot.
"They both have strengths and weaknesses," Wolfe said. "We're trying to determine what outweighs the other. We'll give both kids an opportunity to earn that spot."
Senior Caden McDowell ran for 358 yards and five touchdowns last year and should be a part of AL's offense this season.
Defensively, the Lynx return plenty of production.
Senior Steven Smith was one of the top defensive players in the state last year with 75 tackles, and Brown, Ryan Ortega, Gaven Goldsberry, Wes Brown, Bryson Patlan, Andy Fichter and Corwin Kerger were also key contributors.
Given their defensive experience and new faces on offense, Coach Wolfe expects the defense to be their heart and soul.
"We might be relying on our defense early in the season," he said. "We returned a decent amount of kids. I expect them to play well."
Abraham Lincoln opens their season on Friday night against crosstown rival Thomas Jefferson.
According to BCMoore, Friday's clash is the 68th meeting between AL and TJ. AL leads the all-time series 42-20-5 and have won each of the last three contests.
While Abraham Lincoln opens their season on Friday, TJ comes it at 0-1 after a 46-20 loss to Sioux City West last Friday.
The Yellow Jackets' opening game means the Lynx have 2022 film of their opponent, but Wolfe isn't sure if that's advantageous.
"There are so many variables to this game," he said. "It's kind of week one, but they have a game under their belt. It's an interesting matchup -- it always is. We're excited about it. We might not see the same Thomas Jefferson we saw last week, and we have to prepare for that."
If Abraham Lincoln is to beat their rival for a fourth consecutive year, Coach Wolfe says his team must manage the ups and downs of a rivalry game.
"I think momentum is always a huge factor in a rivalry game," he said. "Jumping out to an early lead bodes well. I'd love to see us take an early lead and put pressure on them. That's the goal."
