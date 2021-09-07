(Council Bluffs) -- Abraham Lincoln football has used the momentum from a strong 2020 to open with a pair of wins in 2021.
The Lynx have victories over Thomas Jefferson and Denison-Schleswig through the season’s first two weeks. The most recent victory was a back-and-forth 46-36 triumph over the Monarchs.
“It was an interesting game,” Lynx coach John Wolfe told KMA Sports. “We kind of jumped out early and everything was clicking, but in the second quarter (Denison-Schleswig) could say the same for themselves. We had a rough quarter, but fortunately our kids chose to battle back and had a solid second half. I was really proud of our kids the way they responded.”
Running back Mikale Hayes had a monster second half for the Lynx, rushing for 131 yards and four touchdowns in pushing AL to their second straight victory.
“I think we saw what we’ve got mentally and from a leadership standpoint in this game,” Wolfe said. “We’re really proud of the way our kids have responded. We heard a lot about all the kids that we’ve graduated last year because we had a great year last year. The kids we’ve got in this locker room are pretty special as well. I think they’re hungry and want to keep winning.”
One of the key graduations for Abraham Lincoln this past spring was the 3A/4A KMAland Offensive Player of the Year and quarterback Lennx Brown. Despite the loss of Brown, senior Eli Lusajo has stepped up to steady things in the strong start.
“He’s doing a great job,” Wolfe said. “It hasn’t been the case very often in the past where the next person in is a senior. Eli is doing a wonderful job reading the field and playing well with his feet. He really wants to learn and really wants to know what we’re thinking as a staff, too. It’s kind of a two-way communication we’ve got going with our quarterback, which is great.”
In order to pick up their third straight victory, they will have to take down a Glenwood bunch smarting from a 52-16 loss to Indianola in week two. The Rams (1-1) also own a 38-0 rout of Atlantic.
“I know from the past what they’re like,” Wolfe said. “Traditionally, they’re a well-coached football team that’s usually very physical. That’s what I’m going to expect. We’re going to have to play well to get to 3-0.”
In the first two games, the Rams have leaned on their strong rushing game to pile up 404 yards. Both Tate Mayberry and C.J. Carter have hit 100 yards already this season while Brock Sell has gone for 97, although an injury against Indianola could limit the senior quarterback.
“I think we’re going to keep emphasizing the things we’ve been emphasizing,” Wolfe added. “What do we need to do make our team better? We always talk about the turnover battle, explosive plays and that sort of thing, but this past week was we wanted to play through the whistle.
“We need to shore a few things up on defense. We’re pretty confident in our defense, but they kind of took a few lumps this past week. We’re going to regroup, and I’m sure we’ll have a great plan for this week. Hopefully, we come out and play well.”
Brian Bertini will be in Council Bluffs on Friday evening providing reports from Glenwood/AL during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to all of the week three coverage on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 to midnight.