(Council Bluffs) -- The Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln girls soccer program came painfully close to its first state title last year.
With those experiences behind them, the Lynx are motivated as they hit the pitch this season.
"We're really excited," Coach Robbie Miller said. "I was devastated throughout the summer and fall, but I got excited once open gyms got rolling. With how much talent we're bringing back, I might have lost sight of where we were, but we've still got something this year."
Last year was a dream season for the Lynx. They made their fourth consecutive trip to state and won the program's first state tournament game. They followed with a thrilling semifinal win over Ankeny. Unfortunately, the quest for a first state title ended at the hands of Ankeny Centennial in the championship game. Last year's shortcoming stung at the moment, but the Lynx should be pretty salty again this year.
"The kids are motivated," Miller said. "Our team slogan is 'bring the heat.' We're going to bring the heat on the field. We want to show we're a program that has been here for quite a while and will keep going."
The Lynx lost their leading scorer, Hanna Schimmer, but they return plenty of talent. Junior Liberty Bates leads the returnees. The Northern Iowa commit led the Lynx in scoring as a freshman and paced the squad in assists last season. With Schimmer gone, Bates' scoring prowess is needed once again.
"Liberty is going to be quite the weapon for us," Miller said. "She understands the game so well. Her soccer mind is incredible. She understands the little things."
Seniors Piper McGuire and Jazmin Martinez Rangel figure to complement Bates offensively. McGuire scored 14 goals last year, while Rangel found the back of the net five times.
Defensively, junior Savanna Vanderwerf enters her third year as starting goalkeeper. Vanderwerf allowed only 14 goals with an 89.2 save percentage in 1,490 minutes of action last season.
"(Vanderwerf) is an incredible goalkeeper," Miller said. "She reads the game well. She knows her team. Not having to worry about the goalkeeper position is a fantastic thing."
The Lynx enjoy testing themselves early in the season with a rigorous schedule. This year is no different.
They open the season against St. Albert on March 28th, followed by tilts with Ankeny (March 31st), Ankeny Centennial (April 1st), Bishop Heelan (April 4th) and Glenwood (April 6th).
"We love a tough schedule early," Miller said. "We've used that to develop who we are. The goal is to hit our peak at the end of the season. We're excited to take these first few games and figure out who we are. We'll find our weaknesses and fix those things so we can fire on all cylinders at the end of the season."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Miller.