(Council Bluffs) -- Abraham Lincoln is off to a winning start through three games with a showdown against in-city rival Thomas Jefferson on tap for Friday.
The Lynx (2-1) beat Sioux City West and Des Moines East in Weeks 1 and 3, respectively, while bouncing back from a Week 2 loss to Bishop Heelan Catholic.
“Being able to get through three weeks with two wins in the first season is a really good feeling,” first-year Abraham Lincoln head coach Peter Kilburg told KMA Sports. “I’m really happy with where we’re at with things. I think the coaching staff has done a great job getting the kids ready each week. Heelan was a test for us to set us up for the rest of the season, but the kids have responded positively from that (loss). We’re really excited to move on with a big matchup with TJ.”
In AL’s latest win, Coach Kilburg saw his team respond from an inauspicious start on the road, falling behind Des Moines East before coming back for a 40-20 win.
“We had two turnovers on our first two drives, so the kids really responded well from that,” Coach Kilburg said. “I think they took it upon themselves to calm down and play our game. We didn’t try anything special, but we won the line of scrimmage. That’s all you need to do sometimes to win games.”
The balanced offensive attack for the Lynx was key with junior quarterback Etienne Higgins continuing his strong start to the year while throwing for 119 yards, rushing for 103 and accounting for three offensive touchdowns. Sophomore running back Andre Rogers was also outstanding with 22 carries for 175 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Junior Cael Hanson led the receiving corps with 60 yards and a touchdown.
“It’s good that we have that balance,” Kilburg said. “I think (Higgins) has that dual threat in him. He’s a good downhill runner and can still sling it. Obviously, it makes it tough for teams to game plan (against him). We want to stay balanced, and it’s one of those aspects through three weeks I’m really happy with my staff.”
The Abraham Lincoln/Thomas Jefferson in-city battle on Friday night may be one of the more anticipated meetings in years with both teams sporting 2-1 records. The Yellow Jackets have won their last two after opening with a loss to Denison-Schleswig.
“They are a very organized team,” Coach Kilburg said. “They’re coming off a big win, and I think they kind of have that fire under their feet a little bit with two wins in a row. Their quarterback is pretty decent throwing the ball, but it’s the same kind of message this week as every week. We strive to be 1-0, take it one week at a time and don’t worry about the past or future. Hopefully, we walk away Friday night with a win.”
More often than not, Abraham Lincoln has done just that. In the series, they Lynx have won four in a row, haven’t lost since 2018 and have a 13-3 record against their Council Bluffs brethren during the Bound era. According to the BCMoore Iowa Scores Project, the series dates back to 1923 and is in favor of the Lynx, 46-24-8.
“It’s great for the game of football,” Kilburg said of the matchup. “Anytime you have two rivalry teams in town who have positive records, and it’s Homecoming on top of it. Hopefully, there’s a huge crowd for both sides Friday night to get the kids amped up.”
As for the game, Coach Kilburg wants to continue to see balance and success on the line of scrimmage from his team.
“If we can stay balanced offensively throwing and running,” he said, “We have to not shoot ourselves in the foot with those mistakes, and we have to limit our mistakes and mental errors. Defensively, get off the field and create turnovers. I think if we can own the front line that will put us in a good spot.”
Jay Soderberg has reports from AL/TJ on Friday night from Council Bluffs during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to all of the coverage on AM 960, FM 99.1 and streaming at kmaland.com.
Listen to the complete Kilburg interview in the audio file below.