(Des Moines) -- Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln (16-3) had a dominant showing in the quarterfinal round of the girls Class 3A state soccer tournament Tuesday.
Three goals from three different players and some stout defense throughout the contest pushed the No. 2 seed Lynx to a 3-0 victory over No. 7 Dowling Catholic (12-6).
“[This game] was a battle,” Abraham Lincoln head coach Robbie Miller said. “The first half was definitely a battle.”
The chances were many but the goals were few for Abraham Lincoln in the first half, as Dowling goalkeeper Emma Gipple stopped six shots in the opening frame.
“We’ve had games like this where we get tons of chances and nothing goes in,” Miller said. “But we know that it’ll break through, it always does.”
Piper McGuire broke through first for Abraham Lincoln, quickly putting an end to Gipple’s shutout bid with a goal less than a minute into the second half to notch a 1-0 lead.
The Lynx never looked back from there.
Jazmin Martinez Rangel joined the scoring party in the 63rd minute to stretch Abraham Lincoln’s lead to 2-0, and Hanna Schimmer put the cherry on top with a goal in the 77th minute.
“[This win] feels amazing,” Martinez Rangel said. “Our team has been waiting for this moment the whole season. Everyone’s been hyping us up, and we’re just elated to finally do it.”
Martinez Rangel finished the day with a goal and an assist to her name.
“[Martinez Rangel] is so underrated,” Miller said. “She’s one of the best midfielders around. She controls so much of the game in the middle. Defensively, stopping the other team, and then in transition too. She did a lot today, but she does a lot all the time.”
Abraham Lincoln was pegged as a state title contender when the season began and this quarterfinal win brings them one step closer to the ultimate goal.
“We want to be state champs,” Martinez Rangel said. “I think that’s been our goal the entire season.”
Before realizing a berth in the state championship game, the Lynx must first get past No. 3 Ankeny (18-1), which beat No. 6 Pleasant Valley 1-0 in the quarterfinals Tuesday.
The two squads are familiar with each other, as Ankeny beat Abraham Lincoln 1-0 in the regular season.
“We’re looking to play Ankeny again,” Miller said. “We lost 1-0 to them early and we weren’t at full strength when we played them, so that’s kind of a revenge game for us. We’re going to be ready for it.”
The semifinal matchup between Abraham Lincoln and Ankeny will be played Thursday at 3:15 P.M. in Des Moines.
View full video interviews with Miller and Martinez Rangel below.