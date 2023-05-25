(Council Bluffs) -- Abraham Lincoln baseball's monster seventh inning turned the game on its head and allowed the Lynx to snag a win Wednesday night.
The Lynx (3-4) plated six runs in the seventh, turning a 4-3 deficit into a 9-5 win over St. Albert after dropping the last four to their crosstown rival.
"It's a good win for us," AL head coach Tyler Brietzke said. "We were in desperate need of a night where we put all three facets of the game together. I thought we did that. They challenged us, and we battled back."
The first five innings were smooth from both sides. Abraham Lincoln took a 1-0 lead in the first. St. Albert responded with the tying run in the third inning. Abraham Lincoln regained the lead with a run in the fourth and another in the fifth to grow their advantage to 3-1.
St. Albert took their first lead of the game at 4-3 with a three-run home run from Cole Pekny in the fifth inning and took the lead into the seventh inning.
AL's offense shined in the seventh inning, batting through the lineup and accounting for six runs. The Lynx knotted the game with an RBI single from freshman catcher Cooper Smith.
"First pitch was a fastball," Smith said. "I knew what was coming. I just tried to hit the barrel as hard as possible."
The Lynx then took the lead on a bases-loaded walk. Graysen Clark added a two-RBI, and Owen Wilcoxen drove in one to grow their lead to 9-4. AL's success at the plate came due to their aggressive mentality, highlighted by plenty of first-pitch swings.
"We preach stringing it together all the time," Brietzke said. "We're up there for a good time, not a long time. We try to attack fastballs. We get pitches we can handle and jump on them early."
St. Albert added one run in the seventh but couldn't complete the comeback.
Smith had three hits and drove in one run, Bennett Olsen had two hits and one RBI and Braydon Lincoln had a double and two RBI in the Lynx's win. Zach Lincoln was nifty on the basepaths with three stolen bags, and Caden Dorr added two stolen bases.
Clayton Smith and Andy Fichter pieced together the win for AL. Smith tossed five innings while scattering four hits and three earned runs. Fichter threw two innings, allowing four hits and one earned run.
Pekny and Cael Hobbs highlighted St. Albert's offense with two hits apiece. Pekny accounted for four RBI in the Falcons' loss. St. Albert returns to action Thursday against Hawkeye Ten rival Lewis Central.
Wednesday's win is a step in the right direction for AL. They hope the winning continues when they face LeMars Thursday in a Missouri River Activities Conference doubleheader.
"When you have a young team like this, it's good to have them experience what it takes to grind through a victory," Brietzke said. "This is a great springboard with the energy and the way we attacked the plate."
View the full interviews with Cooper Smith and Coach Brietzke below.