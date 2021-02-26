(Council Bluffs) -- The number four team in Class 4A in Abraham Lincoln used explosive plays and hammer dunks to defeat conference foe and move on to a substate final with a win over Sioux City West 72-51 on KMA 960.
For Abraham Lincoln it could not have been a better start as they jumped out to a 10-0 lead thanks to a three from Jamison Gruber and layups by Josh Dix. The Wolverines however closed the quarter on a 12-4 run to make it 16-12 after eight minutes of play.
“We came out to start and jumped on them. Then we let them back in,” head coach Jason Isaacson said.
Gruber continued with the first half hot hand for the Lynx as he once again pushed the lead to double digits right at the half, pacing Abraham Lincoln with 11 first half points.
It was the third quarter where Abraham Lincoln started to show why they were a top contender in Class 4A.
“We just challenged them in the third quarter, to get back to winning loose balls and winning rebounds. I thought the Sioux City West kids played really hard,” Isaacson said.
One big piece of the second half run for the Lynx was the play of 6’6 senior Noah Sandbothe.
“I thought Noah Sandbothe did a great job setting the tone. He ate up a ton of rebounds and attacked the paint hard and that’s where we got that separation,” Isaacson said.
Sandbothe finished the night with 25 points and spoke on what worked well for him on the offensive end.
“I was just attacking the basket and trying to draw fouls, just being aggressive,” Sandbothe said.
Sandbothe also created big momentum plays with 3 dunks on the night.
“It was great. I just love hearing everybody cheer and getting everybody hyped,” Sandbothe said. “I was pleased with them, I practice them a little bit but not to much.”
Noah found himself on the receiving end of several great looks thanks to a successful Lynx press break.
“Our mentality is when we see a press we try to attack it. If you’re trying to get through it or get over it you’re going to turn the ball over and be less aggressive,” Issacson said. “You’re going to have mistakes here and there but I just challenged the kids to attack it and go get layups against it.”
By the end of the 3rd quarter the Lynx pushed the lead to 22 and were able to cruise in the fourth quarter to advance to a substate final. Isaacson spoke on how he felt like his team has come together to now be one win away from a state tournament.
“These guys have been playing together forever and we really challenge them and make them commit to a lot in the offseason. It’s exciting, we love this group and we want to keep playing, we want to get down there and make a run,”Isaacson said.
Sioux City West ends their season with a 11-11 record. Abraham Lincoln moves to 18-4 and will now play Southeast Polk at Thomas Jefferson High School on Tuesday night on KMA 960 for a chance to punch their ticket to Des Moines.
“It feels great, it’s been within arms reach every year I’ve been here and I just want to grasp it this last year,” Sandbothe said.
To see the full interviews from tonight’s game click below.