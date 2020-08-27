(Council Bluffs) -- The Abraham Lincoln volleyball squad is ready to embrace the unknown one year removed from one of the best seasons in school history.
The new-look Lynx have been hard at it since they were allowed to meet as a team in July.
"The kids came in July and really started working hard," Coach Katie Darrington said. "They really kind of embraced what we don't know. They've responded well to the season."
Last year was a dream season for the Lynx, where they went 38-4 and qualified for the state tournament. Last year's squad was led by the talented senior trio of Elaina Bohnet, Sam Christensen and Julia Wagoner. While those three have since departed, the Lynx still have some nice pieces in place, and Coach Darrington feels the groundwork has been laid for the underclassmen.
"Our big thing is tradition doesn't graduate," Darrington said. "They are completely motivated. They have goals. They've seen what they can do. We played in two team camps and did pretty well. The kids are embracing what we are putting out there and that's all we can ask for."
Kayla Schleifman, Jillian Shanks and Baylie Girres all return after being vital pieces to AL's success last season.
"They've really stepped into that leadership role," Darrington said.
Schleifman averaged 2.4 kills per set while Shanks and Girres added 1.9 and 1.8 kills per set respectively. Coach Darrington expects Girres to make the transition to an outside hitter.
"She's really going to be able to show her athleticism and strength out there," Darrington said.
Zoe Lutz and Azaria Green also figure to be staples in the Lynx offense this season while the setter position will be filled by freshmen Molly Romano.
"The pieces are starting to really fall together," Darrington said. "And practices are looking better and better every day."
While returning to the state tournament won't be easy, Coach Darrington and company enter the season with that goal in mind.
"Their goals are to win the conference, get to state again and not just be a one-and-done at the state tournament," Coach Darrington said.
AL will open their season Friday with a tournament at Bellevue West. The full interview with Coach Darrington can be heard below.