Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. High 26F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow along with gusty winds at times. Areas of blowing snow. Low -8F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.