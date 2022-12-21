(Council Bluffs) -- The Abraham Lincoln wrestling team will look to continue its growth and technique during Christmas break following a strong finish to the first half.
The Lynx, which finished second at the Carroll Invitational this past weekend, have been led by a youthful group that is finding plenty of success at the lower weights.
“It’s been a pretty exciting season so far,” Coach Adam Manz told KMA Sports. “Tournament-wise, I think we’re sitting pretty good. We have some wrestlers that put in a lot of time in the offseason, and it’s really showing now. Dual-wise, I think we’re kind of piecing it together and getting all the puzzle pieces put together.”
Both 113-pounder Aidan Watts and 120-pounder Jonathon Ryan claimed championships in Carroll while 106-pounder Jaymeson VanderVelde, 170-pounder Carlos Andrade and 220-pounder Warren Summers were finalists at the tournament. Parker Herzog (145) and Matt Long (160) both ended the days with wins, taking third place in their respective brackets.
“I thought we would do well, but coming in second was an added bonus for the team,” Manz said. “(VanderVelde) kicked it off for us at 106, but then we followed that up with (Watts). He’s been on a tear there, and he’s still pretty green to the sport. He keeps progressing day by day.
“(Ryan) has been wrestling quite a bit and piecing it together. (Herzog) has been wrestling pretty tough, and we had a surprise with (Long) getting the seven seed and battling to a third-place finish. (Andrade) has only been wrestling for about a year and a half. He qualified for state last year, and he’s taken that and excelled to the next level. (Summers) is really making some strides, still learning his body and doing great.”
In addition to their top-three finishers, AL had Luis Avalos place fourth at 126 and Evan Lang took fifth at 138.
The Lynx followed up their success in Carroll with a 1-1 night on Tuesday, falling to ADM and beating Des Moines East to move to 2-4 in duals this season.
“Wrestling is a pretty unique sport,” Manz said. “Not only do you battle your opponent across from you, but when you’ve got to manage weight and manage practices, a lot of the time you’re in the wrestling room at 6 in the morning. You’re battling more than the opponent across from you. You might battle yourself within, and you might battle the scale a little bit. I just think the team is really kind of growing and getting closer. I think guys are just really enjoying all aspects of it, and we’re kind of piecing it together. It’s exciting to see it.”
Abraham Lincoln wrestling will be off through Christmas and into the New Year before returning back to the mats on January 3rd for a quad against Tri-Center, AHSTW and Southwest Iowa.
“You get kind of busy during the season, and you write a lot of things down you need to work on,” Manz said. “There’s only so much time in the day, though, but this is the time to work on (those things) and fine tune it a little bit. Go over the technique and some of those tactics that come with wrestling and how to be a smart, savvy wrestler. I think we’ll take the time this break to key in on it.”
Listen to much more with AL wrestling coach Adam Manz in the audio file below.