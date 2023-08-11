(Council Bluffs) -- Abraham Lincoln baseball standout Aidan Martin whittled his many options down to three before choosing Ellsworth Community College.
“I was down to Kirkwood, Iowa Central and Ellsworth,” Martin told KMA Sports. “Then there were a bunch of four-years in the mix, but junior college ended up being the route for me.”
Martin, who hit .328/.448/.414 this past season, feels he needs a couple years at a strong junior college to fine-tune his skills before heading on to a four-year school.
“I want to become a better player for the next level,” he said. “I thought JUCO would be my best bet, and I have a lot of faith in (Ellsworth head coach) Kirk Clark and the Ellsworth program. It’s an up-and-coming program, and I thought it was just a good idea to hop on the train. Hopefully, we can win a ton of games when I get there.”
Martin has already made plenty of progress over the last several years, including a breakout sophomore season that caught the eyes of coaches across the region. He hit .429/.526/.562 in 2022 to earn All-State honors.
“I still need to improve (the bat), my arm strength and my quickness,” Martin said. “That’s going to be huge for me as my body matures at the next level. Once I get on a proper plan and work out with a bunch of dudes that really, really want it, it’s going to be really good for me. Hopefully, I can develop those skills some more.”
The commitment to Ellsworth ends a process of several years that saw Martin continue to grow his skills enough to eventually reach a dream he’s held for most of his life.
“College baseball has always been a dream of mine growing up,” he said. “Baseball has always been my number one thing, and it was a really good opportunity for me when I came in my freshman year. I was able to start varsity, and then I developed a lot over that offseason. I started hitting the weight room really hard, and I was in the cages everyday. My numbers skyrocketed and colleges started looking at me.”
Martin is one of 15 known KMAlanders in the Class of 2024 that have committed to continue athletically at the next level. View the full list linked here. Check out the full interview with Martin below.