(Lenox) -- Lenox senior Samson Adams saved his final home game for his finest hour, and it helped carry his team to its first state semifinal since 2010.
The Tigers (10-0) are headed back to the UNI-Dome after a 32-8 win over Fremont-Mills in a Class 8-Player state quarterfinal Thursday night on KMA-FM 99.1.
"Just pure excitement," Lenox co-head coach Michael Nardini said. "This is something we've worked toward. All the hard work is completely worth it. I'm so proud of the boys. They battled and adjusted."
All year, Lenox's offensive success came from the legs of Gabe Funk, Isaac Grundman and Keigan Kitzman. However, the Tigers strayed away from their tendency on Thursday night behind a stellar passing attack. Funk finished the night with 164 yards and three touchdowns.
"He's matured so much," Nardini said about Funk. "He's grown up so much."
"I think (the passing game) is great for the offense," he said. "When we can pass it like that, it's dangerous."
Adams was the straw that stirred the drink for Lenox Thursday night with five catches for 108 yards and three touchdowns. Prior to Friday, Adams had only 151 yards and four touchdowns all season.
"We were just looking for a couple sparks," Nardini said. "We knew Samson was a weapon all year. We just hadn't had to rely on him too much."
"It's awesome," Adams said. "Our coaches put us in a good position. We wanted to get the run going but knew we had to mix it up. We were ready. We knew we had to pass, and it worked out."
Lenox struck first on a 27-yard touchdown pass from Funk to Adams late in the first quarter. Fremont-Mills countered with a touchdown run by Taylor Reed on their ensuing possession to take an 8-6 lead.
The Tigers then threw an interception on the drive, but an interception by Adams gave the ball back to Lenox. Two plays later, Funk hit Adams for a 46-yard touchdown to take a 12-8 lead.
Fremont-Mills failed to convert on a drive deep in Lenox territory at the end of the half, and Lenox pieced together a frantic last-minute drive, capping it with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Funk to Adams to hand Lenox an 18-8 lead at the break.
"That's a miracle play," Adams said. "Those are the plays you dream of. He (Funk) threw a great ball. I just went up and got it."
"It was a massive momentum swing," Nardini said. "You could feel it. That was big."
A Keigan Kitzman rushing touchdown and a pick-six by Adams in the second half secured Lenox's return to Cedar Falls.
Lenox's defense forced three turnovers, led by the two picks from Adams.
"We knew they had to pass to get back into it," Adams said. "I just got in a good position and was there to make plays."
Funk led Lenox's ground game with 48 yards while Kitzman had 31 and Grundman posted 20.
Reed led Fremont-Mills' efforts with 45 passing yards and 78 rushing yards. The Knights end their season at 7-3.
The Tigers are back to the state semifinals for the first time since 2010, when they completed a run of four consecutive trips.
"We're very proud," Nardini said. "These guys have been fantastic role models and leaders for the next group. We told them to leave the program better than they found it. They've certainly done that."
Lenox faces Remsen, St. Mary's in a state semifinal Wednesday at 4 PM on KMA-FM 99.1. The Hawks rolled to a 63-14 win over GTRA. They enter the semifinals as the presumptive state championship favorites.
Regardless, the Tigers will take their shot at the Hawks.
"We have to have a good week of practice and watch film like crazy," Funk said.
"Same thing we do every week," Nardini said. "We'll figure out what adjustments we need to make and become a better football team."
Click below to hear full interviews with Funk, Adams and Coach Nardini.