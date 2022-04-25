Tom HT Adams
Photo submitted to KMA

(Clarinda) -- Clarinda Activities Director HT Adams is resigning, according to the school's board meeting agenda. 

Adams came to Clarinda this past year. 

His resignation is pending board approval at Wednesday's meeting. 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.