(Harlan) -- It had been five years, but the Harlan Cyclones are back in the state baseball tournament.
The Cyclones (23-14) grabbed their 19th state appearance in school history last week with a 9-6 win over Lewis Central in a Class 3A substate final.
"What a group of guys," Harlan head coach Heath Stein told KMA Sports after the win. "The ride we've had and the togetherness we've kept is a huge testament to them and the work they've put in. It's much deserved."
The latest state tournament trip for Harlan is their first under Stein as a head coach, and it comes following a slow start to the 2023 season. The Cyclones dropped their first five games before eventually finding their groove.
"We’ve (been) clicking,” Stein said before their substate final game. “The guys are eager. We're in a good spot. We battle-tested ourselves early to find things we needed to work on. It's an absolute grind. The way we stuck together made us much deserving of going to Iowa City."
Harlan has relied on a scrappy offense and strong pitching to get them to this point. As a team, they’re hitting .325 for the season, led by juniors Cade Sears (.408), Quinn Koesters (.350) and Matthew Sorfonden (.330), senior Stephen Leinen (.376) and sophomore Jozef Reisz (.381), who are all over .300 for the season.
"They're phenomenal competitors," Stein said. "They're not afraid of anything. They attack all night."
Sears leads the team with 10 doubles, six triples, four home runs, 48 runs, 49 hits, 34 RBI, 24 walks, a .517 on-base percentage and a .692 slugging mark. Sophomores Hayden Soma, Brett Heese, Landen Kaufman and Weston Reisz and senior Cael Goshorn have also filled out the line up this season for the Cyclones.
On the mound, Leinen has thrown a team-best 45 innings while pitching to a 4.51 ERA and has 39 strikeouts. Juniors Braydon Ernst (41 IP, 4.10 ERA), Brock Lemerick (34.2 IP, 2.42 ERA), Franz Reisz (28.1 IP, 4.94 ERA), Caleb Schleis (22 IP, 2.23 ERA) and Koesters (21.1 IP, 0.98 ERA) have also filled out a strong rotation. Koesters came on in a tough spot during the substate final to close things out.
"My whole life, we wanted to be the team we are now," Koesters said. "This is amazing."
Harlan will take on top-seeded and defending champion Western Dubuque in their 3A state quarterfinal in Iowa City on Monday at 5:00 PM. Coach Stein hopes his team can keep putting pressure on the other side.
"That's our motto: create pressure and make other teams make plays,” he said. "(It's going to take) the same thing we've been doing. Quality pitching, running the bases well and playing good defense. We'll see what happens."
Listen to KMA-FM 99.1 on Monday evening at 5:00 with Trevor Maeder for the call of Harlan/Western Dubuque.