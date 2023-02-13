(Treynor) -- The Treynor wrestling program will be as busy as ever at the State Wrestling Tournament.
The Cardinals wrestling program flexed its muscle at Saturday's district tournament in Oakland with a school-record six state qualifiers en route to a district team title.
Levi Young (182) and Daniel Gregory (285) were champions for the Cardinals, while Jett Sornson (113), Danny Kinsella (145), Zach Robbins (160) and Rafe Gayer (195) qualified with runner-up finishes.
Their performance wasn't flashy, but it was efficient. Just the way Coach Trey Stickler's team has wrestled all year.
"Grinding throughout the whole year," Stickler said. "We worked hard every day to get these kids to understand they could do it. Wrestling is 90 percent mental. Getting the kids to understand they could do it was huge."
Gregory and Kinsella are seasoned leaders in a relatively young Treynor lineup.
Gregory (37-2) has been on a mission this year after an eighth-place medal last year. He pinned his way to the state tournament with falls over Gavin Neely (Bedford) and RJ Dishon (Griswold) in a combined 1:13.
"We've worked hard," Stickler said. "This point in the season, you're not wrestling to get better. You're wrestling to win. It was business as usual, so we can move onto the next step."
Kinsella (29-8) finished third at districts as a freshman and didn't advance out of sectionals as a sophomore. This year, he finally cracked the state tournament after a successful season. Kinsella recently bumped down from a loaded 152-pound class to 145.
"He can be up there with the best around the area," Stickler said. "It's awesome to see his confidence grow, and it will be awesome to see what he can do next week."
The seeds for Treynor's banner day were planted years ago in their youth program.
"It's pretty crazy," Stickler said. "With the youth program a few years ago, we put out a banner that said 'banners start here.' It's crazy to see our hard work pay off this year. I don't think I've seen a harder working group than this year. They put in the work every day. It's awesome to see it pan out."
Often regarded as a school known for its basketball programs in the winter, the Cardinals appear primed to have some success for the next few years. Gregory and Gayer are the Cardinals' only seniors. Kinsella and Young are juniors, Robbins is a sophomore and Sornson is only a freshman.
"We're just getting started," Stickler said. "We're excited to see how we can continue to grow and get some more banners."
This week, the Cardinals hope the approach that brought them success at districts can do the same at state.
"Continue to build off the performances," Stickler said. "As long as they can wrestle their best, I think we're going to see some success."
Trevor Maeder has reports from the State Wrestling Tournament throughout the week. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Stickler.