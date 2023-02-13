(Essex) -- A pair of juniors have led the Essex boys basketball team to its most wins since the 2017-2018 season.
After five total wins in the past four seasons, the Trojans went 4-17 this year with wins over Hamburg (twice), Griswold and Heartland Christian.
"It's the best feeling in the world," Essex head coach Ray Liles said. "To see what they've gone through gives us faith in next season and moving forward."
Juniors Tony Racine and Qwintyn Vanatta have led Essex's lineup, setting the stage for their improvements. Vanatta averages a team-high 14.6 points pre game while Racine adds 12.4 points per contest.
"Those two guys are really stepping up and being leaders," Liles said. "They move the ball around between each other. When we need a basket, we can always go find one."
Vanatta and Racine each average double-digit rebounds with 12.7 and 11.2 per game, respectively. Their ability to crash the board has been a pleasant surprise to Coach Liles.
"We had a couple games with 50 plus rebounds," he said. "To see the hustle on the boards is nice."
Kaden Peeler, Jacob Robinette, Kaden Buick and Caden Robinette are also among the contributors to the Trojans' lineup. Jacob Robinette is their lone senior.
"We're trying to get the younger guys more involved to add to the mix," Liles said. (Peeler, Robinette and Buick) didn't have much experience before this year. To see them perform the way they have is awesome."
The Trojans open Class 1A Substate 8 postseason action on Monday night at Bedford. The Bulldogs (18-3) handed Essex a 91-14 loss on November 29th. The Trojans played that game without Racine, Vanatta and Buick.
"We had guys in there that didn't have nearly as much experience," Liles said. "(It comes down to) defense, rebounding and taking care of the ball. We've had quite a few turnovers when teams are up in us."
