(Johnson) -- Johnson-Brock handed BDS their first regular season loss in seven years last Friday. Now, they look to take that momentum into a state-ranked battle with Lourdes Central Catholic.
The Eagles (2-0) are off to a fine start in 2021, using a diverse offense and strong defense during opening wins over Nebraska Lutheran and the aforementioned BDS. The latest win, though, really turned heads, landing them a No. 9 ranking in Class D-2 from the Omaha World-Herald.
“That was one of the funnest games I’ve ever been a part of,” Coach Mitch Roberts told KMA Sports. “Our kids battled through there with a tough and physical football team. Our kids kept battling back and battling back, and we were fortunate to come out on top in the end.”
The 32-30 victory saw a combined 30 points scored in the final period after a 16-all stalemate through three periods. Senior quarterback Caleb Fossenbarger threw for 131 yards, rushed for 35 and accounted for three offensive touchdowns. He also found six different receivers, including five with between 20 and 29 yards.
“I think it gives our kids confidence moving forward. BDS has been a traditional powerhouse in Nebraska,” Roberts added. “Just for our kids to know they can compete with the top teams in the state will be huge confidence-wise moving forward.”
Fossenbarger also led the Eagles with 15 total tackles, and fellow senior Hunter Gravatta and sophomore Lleyton Behrends finished with 10 takedowns each.
“(There are) a lot of guys that can contribute,” Roberts said. “We were fortunate to win on Friday, but our leading receiver had 29 yards. Just kind of getting everybody involved and everybody is ready to make a play is going to be huge for us.”
They will need plenty on Friday evening when they host Lourdes Central Catholic. The D-1 No. 6 Knights (2-0) have been impressive in their first two weeks with victories over Falls City Sacred Heart and Guardian Angels Central Catholic – two other traditionally successful programs.
“They’re tough,” Roberts said. “They have a lot of great athletes, starting with (Blake Miller). We’re going to have to play really well again this week. Hopefully, we can come down from that BDS game and get back into our weekly routine.”
Miller – a Nebraska walk-on commit – has been dominant in his two outings, posting 430 passing yards and 317 rushing yards while accounting for 11 offensive touchdowns. Fellow seniors Beau Lee and Joe Kearney have also been strong with a combined 25 receptions for 301 yards and four touchdowns.
“This is a conference school,” Roberts said of the rivalry. “We see them all year. (Johnson-Brock) beat them in district basketball to go to state. I think our kids want this game. We love playing great teams like that. It kind of gives us an idea of where we’re at. I know our kids are going to go compete and battle through. I think they’re really excited.”
There will be plenty for Coach Roberts and his staff to hone in on this week as they go for another key win. However, there is one major area he believes will need to be won by his Eagles.
“Turnovers,” he said. “You could say that of every game, but they handle the ball very well. They’re very fundamentally sound, so we have to take care of the ball. If we can force a turnover and get an extra possession, all the better for us.”
Kenny Larabee will be at Johnson-Brock on Friday evening providing reports for the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. All of KMA’s coverage is from 6:20 to midnight on AM 960 and FM 99.1. Listen to the full interview with Coach Roberts below.