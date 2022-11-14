(Maryville) -- It was Hound Pound Magic at its finest Friday night. Maryville football now hopes to parlay that into Saturday when they host Pleasant Hill in a state quarterfinal.
The Spoofhounds (8-3) escaped with a 33-28 win over rival Savannah Friday night to claim a district title. The win needed some heroics, as Maryville scored on a 4th & goal touchdown run by Cooper Loe in the final seconds.
"That one will be memorable for sure," Maryville head coach Matt Webb said. "It doesn't get much more dramatic than that -- against your rival with the season on the line. It was quite an atmosphere. I'm just so proud of our toughness. It speaks volumes to the type of character we have in our kids."
Maryville led 27-14 at the half, but Savannah posted 14 unanswered to take a late 28-27 lead. A defensive stand by the Spoofhounds gave them a final possession with a little over five minutes left.
What followed will live in Spoofhound lore as they marched 87 yards to win the game.
"It was a tale of two halves," Webb said. "I was confident with how we moved the ball. When we got the stop, we felt like Matt Houchin (Maryville's offensive coordinator) had the game under control. Everybody in Nodaway County knew the ball was going to Cooper Loe."
The win puts Maryville in a state quarterfinal with Pleasant Hill. The Roosters (10-1) won their postseason games over Oak Grove and Odessa by 29 and 28 to reach the quarterfinals.
"They're an excellent football team," Webb said. "They have a large senior class coming through. They're familiar with being in this round. They maul you up front and they're experienced. They'll bring a great group up here ready to play."
The task is daunting, but Webb and company expect nothing less this deep in the postseason. Webb says the key for the Spoofhounds is to stay within themselves.
"Keep being us," he said. "Offensively, we've found a groove. I feel like we're in great shape. Defensively, we need to execute a game plan. It's going to be huge for us to get off the field."
One facet that is advantageous for Maryville? The home-field advantage. The Spoofhounds are 90-4 at home in the last decade.
"It's special," Webb said. "You live to play on Saturdays. It should be a great atmosphere. Let's go play a football game. Playoff football is the best time of the year. We just have to find a way to win by one point to survive and advance."
Maryville/Pleasant Hill is a 1 PM kick Saturday. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Webb.