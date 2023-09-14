(Avoca) -- Perhaps the biggest matchup in Class 1A District 8 occurs Friday night when Class 1A No. 3 Underwood ventures to Class 1A No. 8 AHSTW.
Both teams enter the contest at 2-1. AHSTW's 2-1 mark comes after a 21-14 overtime loss to Kuemper Catholic last week.
"That was a quality high school football game," AHSTW head coach G.G. Harris told KMA Sports. "We talk a lot about putting yourself in a position to win games. We thought we did that. We just didn't get the job done. We learned a lot about ourselves. We competed for four quarters. We were pleased. We know what we can go grow on."
The loss to Kuemper Catholic wasn't ideal, but it was a chance for the Vikings to test themselves in a complete game after blowout wins over Tri-Center and Riverside to open the season.
"That was a great opportunity to get battle-tested," Harris said. "We are banged up, but we came out of that game healthy. We wanted to see how our guys would respond. We saw a good response against a high-level opponent."
The Vikings entered the 2023 season tasked with replacing multiple contributors from last year's state quarterfinalist. However, one piece that did return is running back Luke Sternberg. Sternberg has rushed for 315 yards and six touchdowns through the first three games. Junior quarterback Camden Soukup has settled into his new role nicely, with 358 passing yards, four touchdowns, 339 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Junior Kayden Baxter has been Soukup's favorite target, with 11 catches for 190 yards and three scores.
"We've had balance between our upperclassmen and youth," Harris said. "The guys are willing to learn. From a coaching standpoint, that makes my job easier."
Harris has also been pleased with team's play in the trenches.
"Everything starts with the guys upfront," he said. "I couldn't be more pleased with the guys doing the dirty work."
While Treynor will have a say, the winner of Underwood/AHSTW has an early upper hand in 1A District 8. The Eagles are 2-1 on the year after a season-opening loss to Van Meter and wins over Kuemper Catholic and St. Albert.
Underwood has a balanced offense with 697 passing yards and 533 rushing yards. The Eagles have no shortage of athletes, such as quarterback Garrett Luett, running backs Maddox Nelson and Graham Jensen and wide receivers Josh Ravlin, Mason Boothby and Jack Vanfossan.
"They're incredibly talented," Harris said. "They do all three phases of the game well and puts the opposing teams in a position to not do those things well. Offensively, they do the simple things well. Defensively, they have one of the toughest defenses I've seen on film. We know we have some challenges."
Harris hopes his team can match Underwood's athleticism with its own.
"We have to find ways to make them uncomfortable," he said. "We think we can play with them. We have to do that for four quarters. When it comes to games like this, you have to have big plays. We have to limit theirs, and we have to generate plays. Our playmakers will have to step up in big-time situations."
Trevor Maeder and Jan Harris have the call of Underwood/AHSTW on Friday night on the KMA Video Stream. Check out KMA Sports' Week 4 coverage from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960, FM 99.1 and online at kmaland.com.
