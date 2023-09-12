(Red Oak) -- Red Oak football got in the win column last week, bringing their record to 1-2 as the Tigers enter Class 1A District 8 action.
After season-opening losses to Southwest Valley and Clarinda, Red Oak rallied for a 30-28 win over West Central Valley.
"It was a huge win for us," Red Oak head coach Michael Nordeen said. "We wanted to get in the win column before district play started. The bigger thing was coming from behind and getting the win. Our kids figured out what it takes to get over the hump."
Junior Adam Baier was all over the place for the Tigers, with 277 rushing yards and three scores on 26 carries. Baier also had seven tackles defensively. Baier has rushed for 495 yards and five touchdowns on the season. He's also had 36.5 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks and one fumble recovery.
"He's a competitor," Nordeen said of Baier. "We've known it since he was a freshman. The things everyone sees him do on the field is one thing, but the leadership he has is remarkable. We're going to try some things to show him off more."
Sophomore quarterback Masen Fisher has thrown for 333 yards and three touchdowns through the first three games, while Baier has been his favorite target with six catches for 111 yards and a score.
Red Oak now sets their sights on district play. The Tigers are in a district with Treynor, Underwood, Shenandoah, Missouri Valley and AHSTW. They opened district competition at Treynor.
The 1A No. 7 Cardinals are 3-0 after wins over St. Albert, Tri-Center and Clarinda.
"Well-coached team," Nordeen said of Treynor. "We have to contain their athletes. Their offense fits into our mold together. They spread it out. That will allow our defense to use its speed. Hopefully, our guys make a few more plays."
Quarterback Ben Casey has starred for Treynor with 690 yards and 11 touchdowns through three games. Karson Elwood has caught 20 balls for 251 yards and five scores, and Jace Tams has 10 snags for 250 yards and four touchdowns.
"We have to keep our secondary prepared," Nordeen said. "We have a lot of faith in our secondary. We just have to trust (Baier) will get them in the right place."
Offensively, Nordeen knows his unit has its hands full against a Treynor squad that has allowed just 34 points in three games.
"They get the job done," Nordeen said of Treynor. "We have to wear them down and keep fighting. Hopefully, more plays go our way."
Keith Christensen has Red Oak/Treynor on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. You can also watch this game at kmaland.com. Hear more with Nordeen below.