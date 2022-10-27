(LeMars) -- The LeMars football season was saved just under two weeks ago, and it’s why they will play another football game on Friday in the Class 4A state postseason.
The Bulldogs (6-3), scuffling from a two-game losing streak to Webster City and Denison-Schleswig, were set to face eventual 4A-1 district champion, Spencer. With the season on the line, Coach Ken Vigdal’s team put together their best performance of the year in a 38-28 win.
“It was like a redemption for us,” Coach Vigdal told KMA Sports. “We knew we didn’t play very well at Denison. We wanted more energy and more enthusiasm. That was kind of lacking there, so that was the big thing we talked about all week. You’ve got to come ready to play.”
The Bulldogs added one more win — a 44-16 triumph over Fort Dodge — to grab one of the four wild card positions in the 4A playoffs.
“There wasn’t an overhaul or anything,” Vigdal said of the final two wins. “We kind of went through all the pre-game and backed that up, so we’re not on the field so fast. It’s just little tweaks here and there, and they came out with a ton of fire.”
Along with the fire and enthusiasm, Coach Vigdal’s team brings plenty of offensive talent and speed. Quarterback Teagen Kasel is averaging 13.4 yards per completion this season and has 1,182 yards and 11 touchdowns through the air. Five different receivers have touchdown receptions of 27 yards or more, led by Conner Jalas (354 yards, 2 TD), Sione Fifita (342 yards, 3 TD) and Beau Wadle (241 yards, 4 TD). On the ground, Elijah Dougherty has had a strong season with 625 yards and six touchdowns.
“We’ve had our ups and downs like every team,” Vigdal added. “We kind of have that fight in us. We don’t quit, and it’s really proven well for us.”
LeMars will play at Lewis Central against the undefeated defending state champions in their 4A state opener on Friday evening.
“They’re just extremely disciplined,” Vigdal said. “They have a lot of athletes, and they do a lot of things well. They’re coached really well. Some of the things you might be able to get away with during the regular season, you’re not going to get away with (against LC). They’re just a great team, and we have to figure out where we can get our yardage offensively and how we are going to stop them defensively.”
One thing Coach Vigdal is not going to dwell on is facing the top-ranked team in the KMA Sports state rankings. The Titans are the next opponent, and that’s as far as it’s going to go for him and his team.
“I coached wrestling for a long time, so our mindset is that it doesn’t matter what your seed is,” Vigdal said. “If you’re going to win the tournament, you’re going to have to beat the best person out there. They’re rated number one. They’re the best person. We got them the first draw, and we’re going to be us. We’ll do what we can do, and then Friday night at 9:30 or 10:00, everybody will know.”
Tom Moore is in Council Bluffs, providing reports from the LeMars/Lewis Central matchup on Friday evening.
