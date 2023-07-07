(Underwood) -- Underwood baseball survived a postseason scare on Wednesday. While it wasn't the prettiest or easiest win, the Eagles found a way, putting themselves two wins away from the state tournament.
The 2A No. 5 Eagles (21-3) were a 5-4 winner in Wednesday's Class 2A District 15 Semifinal with Cherokee, narrowly avoiding a second loss to the Braves in eight days.
The Eagles spotted Cherokee a 4-0 lead before storming back.
"I don't know if it was necessarily fun," Underwood head coach Andy Vanfossan said. "It was definitely nerve-wracking. Hats off to Cherokee. They executed their game plan and got a couple of runs across the board. We hadn't been down much this year. It was good to see the boys rally. You can always learn a lot from games. I think our team learned a lot about how to balance being a favorite facing an underdog."
Coach Vanfossan hopes Wednesday's nail-biter show shows his team the fine line of postseason baseball.
"You have to be ready to play," he said. "A lot of times, kids and coaches look at numbers. This is why baseball is a great game. The best team doesn't always win. It's the team that plays best on that night. All you need is one night. If that happens, you're moving on. Hopefully, they'll take something from that."
Underwood tied the game with four runs in the bottom of the first inning and took the decisive lead with a run in the second. Gus Bashore was clutch for the Eagles with three hits, while Garrett Luett, Easton Robertson and Nick Hackett each drove in runs.
"I thought we had good approaches in the first couple innings," Vanfossan said of the offense. "We put the ball in play and made them have to make plays. Any time you can put pressure on the defense, a lot of things have to happen. We went with the approach of putting the ball in play and making the defense work."
Not only did Luett contribute to the offense, but he also picked up the win on the mound. The Class of 2026 Iowa commit allowed only four hits and struck out eight while walking just two.
Luett is hitting .526 with a .582 on-base percentage and 34 RBI this year. He's also thrown 40 1/3 innings with a 0.87 ERA and 58 strikeouts.
"He's our most improved player," Vanfossan said. "He lives and breathes the sport. He's accepted the expectations he and other people have for him. He still has a lot of learning to do, but we're happy with the progress he's made this year."
Underwood is only two wins away from the program's first state tournament trip since 2019. That trip to state came with a substate final win over Hinton -- the Eagles' district final opponent on Saturday night.
The Blackhawks come into the contest at 15-8.
"They're athletic," Vanfossan said. "They're senior-dominated. It's going to be tough."
Whether or not the Eagles learned from their early-game scare on Wednesday will get tested.
"We have to play our A-game. All bets are off. It comes down to the team that executes and gets a couple of bounces."
Hear the full interview with Coach Vanfossan below.