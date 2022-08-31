(Syracuse) -- Syracuse football put a stop to a nine-game losing skid on Friday night, and they did it in emphatic fashion.
The Rockets (1-0) opened the season and the Dave Purdham era with a dominant 35-0 win over Louisville.
“This group of kids has been working really hard,” Coach Purdham told KMA Sports. “We have a really good group of seniors leading us. We’ve got 13 kids that have really been through a lot together. They’re on a mission, and they’re bringing these younger guys and showing them the ropes. What a great way to start (the season).”
The Rockets started slowly, but eventually they started leaning on their run game and took advantage of several Louisville turnovers.
“One of our team goals was to win the turnover battle,” Purdham said, “and we had a few ourselves that night. We ended up +1 on the night, and our kids really pursued the football from inside-out, just like we’d been working on all week. We had an idea of how to stop that option game, and we were shutting it down. They had to go to something they weren’t as confident in, and we had lots of deflections and a couple picks. I think our defense played lights out.”
Coach Purdham adds that the offense started to complement the defense, and they ended up with almost 500 yards of total offense in the win. While the opening week win was dominant, the Rockets staff are still searching for ways to improve heading into Week 2.
“We’ve talked about some ways for our defense to become a little more versatile,” Purdham noted. “Some kids surprised us and did some great things, and we’re trying to figure how to utilize them in the best way. We’re tweaking our offense a little bit to maybe do a different line call to block it a little differently and really hone in on what we’re good at.”
Up next for Coach Purdham’s Rockets is Omaha Concordia (1-0), which also opened with a shutout win. The Mustangs eked out a 3-0 win over Schuyler this past Friday.
“We’ve scouted them a little bit,” Purdham said. “Things that we’re good at are going to complement what they’re good at. Making sure we can stop their run threat (will be key). They’ve got some good backs in the backfield and some big boys upfront. They like to go to their pass game, so we’re putting in a package to really put pressure on the quarterback.
“We’ll probably send some blitzes this week to try and pressure that quarterback, so he’s running around and having to make some tough throws. That’s kind of our game plan going in. Try to keep them on their toes and make sure we’re executing well, finishing our tackles and filling our gaps the way we’re supposed to.”
With their first win since the final game of the 2020 season in the bag, Coach Purdham expects their home opener will bring plenty of excitement.
“We are hoping to bring a big crowd,” he said. “There’s a lot of excitement. Our youth football program is getting popular, and we’re going to bring those boys out on the field and increase the environment. We’re looking for a big turnout. We’ll need to be playing our A game and minimizing that turnover factor, like we’ve been working on all week.”
Jesse Schraft will be in Syracuse on Friday evening, providing reports from the Omaha Concordia/Syracuse matchup. Listen to AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 through midnight for all of the Week 2 coverage.
Check out the full interview with Coach Purdham linked below.