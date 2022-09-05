(Dunlap) -- The Coon Rapids-Bayard football team has scored the most points in each of the first two games, but sit at 1-1 heading into their district opener.
The Crusaders opened their season with a 40-28 win over Glidden-Ralston, but forfeited the game when it was determined they used an ineligible player.
The situation wasn't ideal, but Coach Chris Mohr's squad made the most of it.
"We had to do the right thing," Mohr said. "It was a good life lesson for the kids."
The Crusaders responded to their early adversity with a dominant 77-14 win over Woodward Academy last Friday.
"We executed really well," Mohr said. "Our effort on the field, we've been preaching that. The kids are doing a good job getting after it."
Coon Rapids-Bayard ran for 344 yards and eight touchdowns on 25 carries last week. That performance came after posting 250 rushing yards against Glidden-Ralston.
"We're establishing the running game," Mohr said. "That's our bread and butter. We want to be physical and impose our will on teams. We have a great group of guys that embrace that."
Senior Lance Clayburg leads the rushing attack with 234 yards and three scores. Omarion Floyd and sophomore quarterback Wyatt Oswald have also been frequent contributors.
Oswald has found some success in his first year as the signal caller, taking over for his older brother, Tanner. The younger Oswald has thrown for three touchdowns in the first two games.
"It's fun to watch him grow as the game goes on," Mohr said. "He has a good head on his shoulders. He's the leader of the team."
Clayburg leads the Crusaders' offense with 19.5 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and one fumble recovery.
"That kid is a workhorse," Mohr said. "He sets the tone, and the rest of the kids feed off that."
Jacob Estrada, Raiden Doty, Floyd, Cal Heydon, Toby Benninger, Tyler Mohr, Kolby Culbertson and Parker Hays have also contributed to the Crusaders' defense.
Coon Rapids-Bayard has shown the talent to contend in the wide-open Class 8-Player District 10. They open their district slate on Friday against Boyer Valley.
The Bulldogs opened their district schedule with a 50-13 loss to Audubon last week.
Like Coon Rapids-Bayard, Boyer Valley leans heavily on the ground game. They ran the ball 60 times for 310 yards in the first two games. The Bulldogs' success on the ground has come behind a beefy offensive line that averages 235 pounds.
"They're big," Mohr said. "We'll have our hands full slowing them down."
In a game likely to be decided in the trenches, Coach Mohr hopes his team can win that battle.
"We have to control the line of scrimmage," Mohr said. "We have to keep their lineman off our linebackers and make the open field tackles."
Tune into all of KMA Sports' week three coverage from 6:15 to midnight on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. Check out the full interview with Coach Mohr below.