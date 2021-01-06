(Avoca) -- AHSTW's Chloe Falkena put a lot of thought into her decision, but now it's official. The senior will continue her running career at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
"When I was younger, I never even put that much thought into running in college," Falkena said.
Falkena tells KMA Sports that she realized she could run collegiately when coaches began reaching out to her, which ultimately led her to Minnesota State.
"When I went to MSU, I kinda fell in love," Falkena said about MSU. "The coaches were amazing and the facilities are really cool. Everything just lined up perfectly."
The choice for Falkena to run at MSU ultimately came down to weighing the pros and cons.
"I sat down with my friends and family and talked to them," she said. "My coach (Jenny Hamilton) gave me the best advice ever. She told me to write down the best and worst things about running in college. I looked at that negative list and still wanted to run in college. That's when it clicked for me."
One of the most important positives for Falkena's decision was her love for running.
"Running is one of my favorite things to do," she said. "For the last six years, it's been my outlet."
Falkena explored other schools, including Simpson, but her decision always came back to Mankato.
"Every time I would look at a school, I would always look back at MSU," she said. "When I kept comparing things to MSU, that's when I thought I needed to look into it more."
The Mavericks compete at the Division II level in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
"I'm excited because this is a whole new level of running," Falkena said. "It's going to be cool running against people that are really well-trained and better than I am. I really want to take this time and use it as a learning experience. I know I'm going to have to work my butt off."
The complete interview with Falkena can be heard below.