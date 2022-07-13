(Martensdale) -- The Martensdale-St. Marys softball team is back in Fort Dodge for the 10th time in program history, but the first in four years.
The Blue Devils (24-3) return to the state tournament after regional final losses in each of the last two years to Southeast Warren (2021) and Collins-Maxwell (2020).
"There's a lot of excitement," Martensdale-St. Mary's head coach Emily Wood said. "The girls have worked really hard this year. They set this goal at the beginning of the year."
This year's core grew up watching the Blue Devils make frequent trips to state as the Blue Devils qualified for state nine times between 2008. Now this group can add their name to the list of the best in program history.
"This is a big step," Wood said. "This is the first of what we hope is many more to come."
The Blue Devils punched their ticket to the Class 1A State Softball Tournament with a 2-1, 8-inning win over Wayne in a regional final on Monday. They surrendered a run in the first but tied the game in the sixth with a solo home run from Hadley Pearson.
"I was proud of how they didn't panic or fall apart when we fell behind," Wood said.
Pearson's homer gave life to the Blue Devils, who walked off a winner thanks to an eighth-inning RBI from Jackie Kleve.
"(The emotions) were up and down all night," Wood said. "In the eighth inning, we got the top of their order out. That was huge. I'm glad we got it done in the bottom of the eighth."
As she has been all year, pitcher Campbell German was stellar for the Blue Devils with 12 strikeouts in eight innings.
Campbell's gem brought her season numbers to a 12-3 record with a 1.02 ERA and 164 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings.
"What makes Campbell so special is her mental toughness," Wood said. "She doesn't let things rattle her. I love watching her. She's the leader. When she's on, the whole team is on."
Pearson has complemented German with a 1.87 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings this season.
"We have an amazing pitching staff," Wood said. "I don't think I could ask for a better group of pitchers in the circle. They work hard, which is why they are so successful."
Offensively, the Blue Devils hit .343 as a team. Senior Anna Parrott leads the way with a .463 average and 26 RBI while Brynnly German hits. 408 with a team-high 28 RBI. Ellie Baker (.369, 12 RBI), Campbell German (.349, 25 RBI), Kleve (.321, 23 RBI), Madeline Young (.281, 9 RBI), Ava Oberender (.275, 5 RBI) and Pearson (.189, 13 RBI) have also stepped up.
"We focus on base hits," Wood said. "Home runs are exciting, but they aren't what will win you most games."
The Blue Devils hope their stout performances from German and their efficient offense is a successful recipe for dethroning the defending Class 1A champion, Newell-Fonda.
The Mustangs (35-4) are the No. 2 seed in Class 1A and hit .369 as a team with 271 total RBI and 194 stolen bases. Those numbers rank fifth, third and third in Class 1A.
"They're going to put the ball in play," Wood said. "We need to make the plays defensively and control them on the bases. It's definitely an area of concern for us."
Newell-Fonda also presents a stout pitcher with Kierra Jungers (1.60 ERA, 246 K). However, Coach Wood feels her team's experience against tough pitchers in the Pride of Iowa, such as Wayne's Sterling Berndt, Mount Ayr's Addy Reynolds and Southeast Warren's Alivia Ruble, has them ready for the challenge.
"(Sterling) kept our bats at bay," Wood said. "Putting the ball in play against their pitchers will be a big key. But I feel we are prepared for this challenge."
Martensdale-St. Marys/Newell-Fonda is Tuesday evening at 7. Trevor Maeder has reports on Twitter (@TrevMaeder96).
Check out the full interview with Coach Wood below.