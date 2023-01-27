(Avoca) -- The AHSTW girls basketball team is in the middle of a gauntlet, but they've found a way to learn from the tough stretch.
The Lady Vikes (8-10) have won three in a row after victories over IKM-Manning, Audubon and Missouri Valley. Before that, they went toe-to-toe with four state-rated teams: Stanton, St. Albert, Underwood and Treynor.
"We held our own in those games," Coach Jill Vanderhoof said. "We just didn't put together a full game. We've played well together lately. That has been great to see. We're clicking."
The battles against KMAland's top teams were prime learning opportunities for Coach Vanderhoof's team.
"We've tried to reiterate that," she said. "Some guys, we had incredible defense, but shots weren't falling. Others were vice versa. They learned from those games, and we've used that."
The Lady Vikes aren't deep, but they have experience. Every starter in this year's lineup was also a starter last season.
"We came into the season knowing where we all stand and how the program was running," Vanderhoof said. "It was great to have that many leaders back."
Delaney Goshorn and Ellie Peterson highlight AHSTW's lineup. Goshorn averages 13.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, while Peterson contributes 9.1 points and 7.7 boards per contest.
"They use their height, and they have an inside-out game," Vanderhoof said. "Those two have done really well at improving their all-around game."
Ella Langer, Saydi Paulsen and Rylie Knop complete the lineup for AHSTW.
"We have moments where we're super great at controlling the game," Vanderhoof said. "We try to control the game in a way where we're not out of control. It has been good to see that we've dictated how we want to play for the most part."
The road doesn't get any easier for the Lady Vikes. They face a red-hot Logan-Magnolia team Friday, followed by games with Grand View Christian (Monday) and Treynor (Thursday) next week.
"We have to show we have confidence in each other," Vanderhoof said. "We need to use everybody on the team and work together. That's huge for us. Everybody has to be ready to step up at any moment and time."