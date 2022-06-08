(Avoca) -- A stalwart in the AHSTW basketball lineup will take his talents to the next level with Bellevue.
Vikings star Raydden Grobe says when his basketball career came to a finish this past winter he wasn’t sure what his future looked like.
“I did not have any idea when basketball season ended,” he said. “(Bellevue) reached out to me probably two weeks after the season ended. It was kind of a toss-up (if I would play in college). I didn’t know if I wanted to go on and play.”
After talking with Bellevue, it didn’t take long for Grobe to realize playing for the Bruins was something he definitely wanted to do.
“I went over there and hung out with the guys,” he said. “Went on a tour. It was super nice, and they were all super welcoming over there. They have a tight-knit family, and I think that’s what brought me in.”
The tight-knit family feeling at Bellevue was a familiar one, given the closeness of his Vikings team over the last several years.
“We all know each other, and we all have a tight family feeling,” Grobe said. “That’s kind of what was reflected (at Bellevue). That’s probably the main factor (in choosing Bellevue).”
Grobe’s career speaks for itself, as he joined his older sister Danikah in reaching 1,000 career points and averaged 17.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.9 steals per game this past season for the Vikings.
Grobe says much of his success he owes to some of the front-yard battles with Danikah and his brother Preslyn, as well as all of the basketball he played with his class and the 2023 class at AHSTW.
“(Danikah and Preslyn) beat on me as a little kid,” Grobe said. “I took both their games and combined them into one. We had a hoop in the front yard, and that would get pretty tough sometimes out there.
“My class and the class underneath me played a lot of basketball together for a long time. There weren’t very many kids in my class that went out, but we’ve all been together through thick and thin.”
Listen to much more with Grobe on his college decision linked below.