(Avoca) -- It's no surprise to those that followed her in high school, but AHSTW graduate Kailey Jones is doing great things at Luther College.
"We're trying to build our program as much as we can," Jones said. "I'm happy to have a part in building the program. I'm excited."
Jones has been a vital part of her team's 10-6 start. Their 10-win start matches this year's win total.
"We were very young last year," she said. "This year, we've built upon that. We've got more experience. It's starting to click, which is awesome."
Jones is coming off a monster week that earned her American Rivers Conference Female Athlete of the Week honors.
Jones shined in the Norse's double-overtime win over Central with an impressive stat line: 32 points and 21 rebounds.
"Going into that game, we knew we had to work the entire time," she said. "(Central) had some talented players. It was an all-out battle. It turned out to be a fun game. It was awesome to see that rewarded with a win."
Jones currently averages 12.7 points and 10.6 rebounds per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Jones isn't a well-known outside shooter, but she's been efficient from deep, knocking down 11 of her 26 3-pointers.
"I'm getting more comfortable from the outside," Jones said. "I've usually just been inside. For me to contribute to the team more, I needed to be on the outside. That pulls away from the middle and opens things up. There were a lot of days in the gym trying to get more comfortable with ball-handling and developing a 3-point shot."
Jones and her team feel confident after their recent success.
"We just want to carry on what we're doing and keep this momentum going," she said. "I'm just telling myself I need to keep doing the little things to the best of my abilities...effort plays, hustle plays, playing good defense and trying to get as many boards as I can."
Luther returns to action Wednesday night against Dubuque. Click below to hear the full interview.