(Avoca) -- The AHSTW boys basketball team enters the 2021-22 season with an experienced bunch and lofty expectations.
The Vikings started what they hope is a special season on the right foot Tuesday when they rolled past Riverside in an 81-30 win behind a sterling defensive effort.
"Defensive intensity," said head coach G.G. Harris, "we sustained that for four quarters. We want to get better in all facets, so we need to keep that intensity high."
The Vikings returned all five starters from last year's 20-3 squad, so Coach Harris says there wasn't much concern about early-season growing pains.
"We take a lot of pride in being in great shape," he said. "We put ourselves in a position to be at our best early and test our limits. Them knowing what that feels like has been huge. Practices are intense. We are trying to make them more intense than games, so games are more fun. They are bringing the intensity."
Coach Harris has a problem most coaches would love to have: three double-digit scorers -- Raydden Grobe, Brayden Lund and Kyle Sternberg.
"I'm blessed as a coach," Harris said. "These kids have put a lot of time into their individual game, and they've been playing together for so long, so they complement each other well."
Grobe led the Vikings last year with 18.9 points per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 35% from three. Grobe also corralled 5.2 rebounds and handed out 2.5 assists per contest.
"He's played a lot of basketball," Harris said. "He's taken his ability to make others better to another level. The game is slow for him."
Lund -- a junior -- averaged 17.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 2.0 assists per game last season. His dominance was on display Tuesday night with 32 points on only 18 shots and corralled 13 rebounds against Riverside.
"He had to be a post for us as a freshman and took a lot of licks," Harris said. "He can play inside-out, and the work he has put into his body is phenomenal. He can take people off the dribble and post them up."
Sternberg, meanwhile, contributed 16.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.1 steals per game in 2020-21.
"He can do so much," Harris said. "He could be the best player on the floor anytime out."
Aside from the three-headed monster, Harris describes junior Cole Scheffler as the floor general after handing out 4.8 assists and scoring 5.6 points per game as a sophomore.
Nick Denning completes the lineup for AHSTW, while Luke Sternberg, Jacob Coon, Jace Peterson and Ryan Wedemeyer should also be contributors.
The Vikings received some fortune when they moved down to Class 1A this season. Harris isn't afraid to admit that his team's ultimate goal is to qualify for state for the first time in program history. However, Harris feels his team will need to establish and sustain some depth to make that dream a reality.
"We don't want to be in a position where we are only playing five or six guys," he said. "You don't win a state championship in November, but it starts there. That work has to start now. These kids have put themselves in a position to make that achievable, so the first thing is depth and making each other better."
Harris also hopes to see consistency from his team this season.
"Can we shoot the ball and rebound efficiently?" he said. "And can we do that night in and night out? It's about doing it on a nightly basis and not getting too high or too low. This is an experienced group, but it's a long season."
AHSTW returns to action on Friday against Underwood, which can be watched at kmaland.com. Check out the full interview with Coach Harris below.