(Avoca) -- AHSTW boys soccer is looking to mesh experienced players with newcomers as the 2023 season wears on.
The Vikings (2-3) kicked off the year with two comfortable wins over Grand View Christian and Logan-Magnolia, before dropping three straight matches to West Central Valley, Van Meter and Panorama.
“We had some really good ups to start and then a couple downs to follow that up,” AHSTW boys soccer head coach James Johnson said. “We’re an interesting mix of athletes this year. I’ve got some with good soccer experience and some who’ve never played the game before, so we’re really still learning how to play together.”
On offense, it’s strength in volume for the Vikings, as they have four different players who’ve solidified themselves as scoring threats.
Brayden Lund leads the way for AHSTW with 12 points, followed closely by Kayden Baxter and Ethan Holtz with 11 points apiece, while Aidan Martin has chipped in nine.
“I feel like, on the offensive end especially, it’s different from past seasons where we had one guy who we relied on to take over the game,” Johnson said. “This year, I feel like we’ve got four or five guys who can put the ball in the net at any point in time, so you don’t know where that attack is gonna come from. If they wanna try and take [Baxter] out of the game, we’ve got Lund… or Martin or Holtz, and they’re gonna come at you from all different spots on the field. I feel like that’s a good strength for us.”
With so much firepower coming from so many different places, the Vikings will look to channel that into consistent, solid performances as the season progresses.
“We have to get better with consistency,” Johnson said. “We were at opposite ends of the spectrum from our first and second game to the last one that we played. We’ve gotta move to the ball better, possess the ball better. I feel like our effort in practice is great, it’s just a matter of getting all these guys on the same page and trying to mesh that experience with the inexperienced. It’s gonna be a battle, but we’re gonna keep working on it.”
Improvement in the early stages of the soccer season is critical to peaking when the postseason approaches, which is exactly what AHSTW is seeking.
“[We need] to be playing our best soccer in mid-to-late May, and then we’ll see where we’re at,” Johnson said. “We’ll take a few lumps early, but we’re gonna get some wins, too. I feel like we’re a good enough team, we’ve got good enough athletes with great attitudes. We’re gonna get our wins and we’re gonna build on them and then hopefully be ready when it really matters.”
Once the postseason does roll around, the Vikings will look to make a run at something that has always eluded them: a state tournament appearance.
“It's kind of the same goal every year,” Johnson said. “We wanna win some postseason games and we’ve never been to the state tournament, so that’s always the goal. A lot of that just depends on matchups and draws when we get to the postseason, but we’re gonna work on getting better every week so when it gets to that point in the season, hopefully we’ve positioned ourselves to get that favorable matchup. But, whoever’s in front of us, we’re gonna attack that the best that we can.”
Although the Vikings are remaining focused on the task at hand, they’re putting extra emphasis on enjoying the ride throughout the season, given Johnson will be hanging up the whistle at the conclusion of the 2023 campaign.
“I really enjoy it,” Johnson said. “This is my last season. I thought last year was, but this group of guys came together and pulled me in for one more. So, I’m savoring all the little things. The practice, the games, everything. We work on [improving], but we’re also trying to have a good time, so it’s a good mix of everything thrown into practices and games.”
AHSTW will be back on the pitch for a home match against St. Albert Monday at 5 P.M.
Click below to hear the full interview with Johnson from Friday’s KMA Sports Feature.